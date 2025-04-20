‘Like Prime Yuvi’ – Former CSK Player Blown Away by 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and His First Ball Six in IPL 2025

On the first delivery of his career, Vaibhav hit a magnificent six over covers with an aerial drive off Shardul Thakur.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his arrival at the IPL stage in the grandest way possible. As if representing an IPL franchise at 14 wasn’t a big surprise, what he showed as a batter left everyone awestruck.

Former Chennai Super Kings player Sam Billings was equally amazed by this start from the 14-year-old, labelling it “absurd”. He also praised his bat swing, comparing it with Yuvraj Singh, known for his superb bat flow and six-hitting abilities.

“This is utterly absurd!!!!! 14! First ball. Look at that bat swing too, like prime Yuvi… wow,” posted Billings on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

What makes Vaibhav Suryavanshi exciting and promising?

One thing that stands out in Vaibhav Suryavanshi is his skill set, which is too good for his age. He has a free-flowing bat swing and generates immense power in his shots, suggesting he has a strong base, especially against pacers.

Further, he has flexible wrists, which help him find gaps and manoeuvre the fields, as visible against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last night. Combine all these attributes, and Vaibhav becomes one of the most exciting batters in world cricket at a tender age.

He will only improve from here on, and nothing better than getting IPL exposure, where all the big stars feature; it will help him understand more about his game and areas to work on. Since he is working with one of the game’s greats, Rahul Dravid, Vaibhav looks destined to achieve bigger things for RR and India in future.

Last night, he scored 34 runs in 20 balls, including two boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 170 as an opener, including some fabulous shots. This is just a start for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will remain in the spotlight for some time now after showing his expertise last night.

