News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH] 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Announces Himself With a No-Look SIX off 1st Ball on IPL Debut in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Game
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

[WATCH] 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Announces Himself With a No-Look SIX off 1st Ball on IPL Debut in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Game

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Announces Himself With a No-Look SIX off 1st Ball on IPL Debut in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to make a debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at just 14-years-old announced his arrival in style with a no-look six on the first ball he faced against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On the fourth ball of the first over by Shadul Thakur, Suryavanshi got the strike and he smacked it for six as the ball flew over the extra-cover boundary.

Bought for INR 1.1 crores at the auction last November, the young Suryavanshi showed no fear and was full of attacking intent as he took on the LSG bowlers.

Watch the video of Vaibhav’s first-ball six below.

After the first ball six, he took Avesh Khan to the cleaners in the very next over for another six and a boundary.

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal gives Rajasthan Royals a flying start to their chase

Speaking about the RR vs LSG match, the Rishabh Pant-led side put up a 181-run target for the Royals. Fifties from Aiden Markram (66 off 45) and Ayush Badoni (50 off 34) and a late flourish from Abdul Samad (30 off 10), where he slammed four sixes in the final over, propelled LSG to a competitive 180 for 5 in 20 overs.

For RR, Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets while Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande got one apiece.

At the time of writing this report, the Royals scoreboard reads 38 for 0 in 2.5 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi currently batting in the middle.

Royals, who are without skipper Sanju Samson for the match due to injury, are in dire need of a win as they currently languish in seventh place in the IPL 2025 points table with just four points from seven games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs LSG
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Related posts

Stephen Fleming Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

‘If Things Don’t Go Our Way…’: Head Coach Stephen Fleming on What Lies Ahead for CSK in IPL 2025

CSK lie in tenth and final place in IPL 2025 standings.
12:25 am
Vishnu PN
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals RR vs LSG IPL 2025

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi Walks Off in Tears After Being Dismissed Against LSG in IPL 2025 Match

Vaibhav Suryavashi scored 34 runs off 20 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.
12:07 am
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra picks CSK Ravindra Jadeja as all-time best fielder IPL 2025

‘It Is His Fitness’: Gujarat Titans Coach Picks THIS India Player As His Best All-Time Fielder Amidst IPL 2025

He has scored only 92 runs in seven matches this season.
10:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Abdul Samad Plays Perfect Finisher’s Role With Four Sixes in Last Over During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Abdul Samad Plays Perfect Finisher’s Role With Four Sixes in Last Over During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Samad's propelled LSG to a competitive total of 180 for 5 in 20 overs.
10:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
kuldeep yadav sherfane rutherford gt vs dc ipl 2025

How One Tactical Mistake Cost Delhi Capitals The Game vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

9:26 pm
Rohit Sankar
Dhruv Jurel catch Rishabh Pant dismissal RR vs LSG IPL 2025

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel seals spectacular catch to dismiss LSG skipper Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 match

Dhruv Jurel stepped at a crucial time for Rajasthan Royals against LSG.
9:09 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.