[WATCH] 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Announces Himself With a No-Look SIX off 1st Ball on IPL Debut in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to make a debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at just 14-years-old announced his arrival in style with a no-look six on the first ball he faced against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On the fourth ball of the first over by Shadul Thakur, Suryavanshi got the strike and he smacked it for six as the ball flew over the extra-cover boundary.

Bought for INR 1.1 crores at the auction last November, the young Suryavanshi showed no fear and was full of attacking intent as he took on the LSG bowlers.

Watch the video of Vaibhav’s first-ball six below.

After the first ball six, he took Avesh Khan to the cleaners in the very next over for another six and a boundary.

Speaking about the RR vs LSG match, the Rishabh Pant-led side put up a 181-run target for the Royals. Fifties from Aiden Markram (66 off 45) and Ayush Badoni (50 off 34) and a late flourish from Abdul Samad (30 off 10), where he slammed four sixes in the final over, propelled LSG to a competitive 180 for 5 in 20 overs.

For RR, Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets while Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande got one apiece.

At the time of writing this report, the Royals scoreboard reads 38 for 0 in 2.5 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi currently batting in the middle.

Royals, who are without skipper Sanju Samson for the match due to injury, are in dire need of a win as they currently languish in seventh place in the IPL 2025 points table with just four points from seven games.

