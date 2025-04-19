[WATCH] Abdul Samad Plays Perfect Finisher’s Role With Four Sixes in Last Over During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Samad's propelled LSG to a competitive total of 180 for 5 in 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finisher Abdul Samad played his role to perfection by slamming four sixes in the final over of their innings in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Samad’s late flourish against Sandeep Sharma propelled LSG to a competitive total of 180 for 5 in 20 overs. The first maximum came on the second ball of the over as Sandeep tried to go for the blockhole but missed the length. Next, Abdul read Sandeep’s back of a length delivery and pulled it over right of midwicket.

Samad again repeated the double blow in the final two deliveries as Sandeep ended up leaking a total of 27 runs.

