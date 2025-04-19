News
Why did Rishabh Pant force Riyan Parag to toss coin a second time during RR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant forced Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag to toss coin a second time as the teams locked horns in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The first time Riyan flipped the coin, it didn’t turn much and Pant chose not to make a call. Pant was even heard telling the same to Riyan as the duo shared a light moment in the middle. Simon Doull then had to ask the RR captain to flip it for another time as the LSG skipper called Tails and won the toss, opting to bat first.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant names one change in the LSG lineup

Speaking about the changes in the LSG Playing XI, they’ve made one change to the lineup from their loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Pant confirmed that young pacer Prince Yadav have been included against the Royals in place of Akash Deep.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for RR vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Subs: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

IPL 2025
RIshabh Pant
Riyan Parag
RR vs LSG

