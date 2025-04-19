News
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals DC vs RR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Why Is Sanju Samson Not Playing In RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Rajasthan Royals skipper had played as Impact Player in the first three games this season

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals DC vs RR IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals’ designated captain Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the team’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 today due to an abdominal injury.

Samson suffered the injury while batting against Delhi Capitals in the previous game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

In his place Riyan Parag is likely to captain the side while young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making his IPL debut against LSG.

Sanju Samson Out, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes IPL Debut?

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi makes history as the youngest ever to play in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals have only the teenager as a frontline opening back-up to Samson.

Samson had played as Impact Player in the first three matches of IPL 2025 and had only batted in an innings due to a finger injury he was recovering.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, there is no proper timeline for Samson’s return. Samson scored 31 off 19 balls in the clash against DC and was forced to retire hurt in the sixth over after he hurt himself while trying play a cut shot against leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam.

Samson’s Absence To Have Effect On RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Samson’s absence as a leader has had a big effect on RR’s initial form as they lost their opening game to Sunrisers Hyderabad followed by another loss against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

In Samson’s absence, the wicket-keeping duties have been taken over by Dhruv Jhurel.

They bounced back with wins against a lowly Chennai Super Kings and handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season before losing three in a row against Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and DC.

ALSO READ:

Samson’s injury also played a big part in their Super Over loss against DC as their batters Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal could muster only 11 runs from Mitchell Starc’s over. DC chased it down in four balls.

The 2008 champions are currently eighth in the table with two wins and five losses.

RR vs LSG Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (C), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag
RR vs LSG
Sanju Samson
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

