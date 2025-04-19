Will Mayank Yadav Make LSG Playing XI Tonight After Return From NCA Ahead of RR Clash in IPL 2025?

He took seven wickets last year.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer, Mayank Yadav, had played only four games in the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) season. But he was quick to grab headlines as he clocked one of the fastest balls of IPL in the history of the tournament. However, he had been out of action for the ongoing IPL 2025 so far, but the fortunes may change tonight when LSG face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Will Mayank Yadav return for RR vs LSG clash?

The New Delhi-born pacer had one of the dreamiest IPL debuts last season. He bagged consecutive Player of the Match awards for his three-wicket hauls in his first and second IPL matches. He also regularly clocked 150+ kmph speeds, including his fastest ball at 156.7 kmph. Overall, Mayank snared seven wickets at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98.

Mayank’s heroics in the IPL 2024 helped him earn his maiden national call-up for the Bangladesh series. He returned with four wickets in three games.

ALSO READ:

The pacer had been out of action due to a back injury and then a toe injury. However, after receiving his clearance from the NCA, Mayank joined his LSG team on Tuesday. With half of the season behind us and the playoffs closer than ever, Mayank’s express pace will be a valuable addition to LSG, who are currently placed in the middle of the points table.

If Mayank has been bowling regularly in the nets, skipper Rishabh Pant and the coaching staff may be tempted to make use of his services for the RR clash.

LSG Likely Playing XII vs RR

Playing XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.