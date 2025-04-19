News
Will Sanju Samson Play the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Will Sanju Samson Play the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He felt pain in his abdominal area during the last game against Delhi Capitals, where he retired hurt on 31 off 19 balls.

Will Sanju Samson Play the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday. But before the important game, the team is unsure whether their captain Sanju Samson will be fit to play. Rajasthan are currently eighth on the points table with just two wins from seven matches, making their road to the playoffs tougher.

The Royals had a tough start to the season, losing their first two matches while Riyan Parag led the side in Sanju’s absence due to a thumb injury. They came back strong with wins against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

However, three straight losses after that, including a Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals, have pulled them down the table. With the pressure growing, Rajasthan will be hoping their captain is fit and ready to return.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson Injury Update

Sanju Samson is now a doubtful starter for the match against Lucknow Super Giants. He felt pain in his abdominal area during the last game against Delhi Capitals, where he retired hurt on 31 off 19 balls after attempting a cut shot off Vipraj Nigam. The physio attended to him on the left side of his ribs, and though he faced one more ball, he soon walked off. After the game, Samson said the pain felt alright but added that he was not ready to return to bat during the super over.

“It feels alright (talking about injury). I was just not ready to come back and bat here,” Sanju said.

Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Friday that Sanju has gone for scans and the team is waiting for the results before making a decision.

“Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area,” head coach Rahul Dravid said on Friday. “So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we’ll take a decision going forward and we’ll see what happens.”

Will Sanju Samson Play Against LSG?

The team management is keeping a close eye on his condition. If he is ruled out, Riyan Parag is likely to lead the side again. In his earlier absence, Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties while Parag captained the team.

A final call will be taken after the scan results, but as of now, Samson remains doubtful for the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs LSG
Sanju Samson

