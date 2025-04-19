News
Did Impact Sub Error Cost RCB The Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Did Impact Sub Error Cost RCB The Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

To try and fix things, they brought in Manoj Bhandage as the Impact Player during their innings.

Did Impact Sub Error Cost RCB The Match vs PBKS in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match No. 34 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but a key decision went wrong and cost them the game. RCB got off to a poor start with the bat by losing six wickets for a mere 41 runs. To try and fix things, they brought in Manoj Bhandage as the Impact Player during their innings. However, the move didn’t work, as Bhandage scored only 1 run. In the end, RCB managed to score just 95 runs in a rain-shortened match of 14 overs.

Livingstone’s Absence Hurts RCB

Using their Impact Player early meant that RCB had to remove Liam Livingstone from the game. That decision ended up hurting them in the second innings. Livingstone is a handy spin bowler and could have been very useful, especially in the middle overs when PBKS batters started to build momentum. Without him, the team lacked variety in their bowling to apply pressure.

This became even more clear when RCB had to rely on Suyash Sharma or Krunal Pandya to bowl to Nehal Wadhera. Livingstone would have been a much better option in that situation. Wadhera made full use of the weaker matchups and smashed 33 off just 19 balls.

ALSO READ:

Could RCB Have Subbed Out Salt Instead?

Many felt RCB could have subbed out someone like Phil Salt instead, keeping Livingstone’s all-round ability in the game.

With such a low total to defend, every small advantage mattered. But the early Impact Player decision ended up backfiring badly.

IPL 2025
Liam Livingstone
RCB vs PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

