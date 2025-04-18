[WATCH] Tim David Reaches Quick Half-Century in Style To Rescue RCB Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Match

Tim David rescued RCB from a cautious position against Punjab Kings.

Australian middle-order batter Tim David rescued Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from an embarrassing position to score a 26-ball 50 in the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru on Friday. In a rain-shortened IPL game on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were struggling at 59/7 in the 11th over.

ALSO READ: RCB Slip In IPL 2025 Points Table Position After PBKS Loss

Tim David leads RCB’s spirited comeback

However, an aggressive assault from Tim David changed the game again, scripting a spirited comeback to post 95/9 from 14 overs.

In the final over of the innings, Tim David slammed Harpreet Brar for three consecutive sixes to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a decent total, given the situation they once were in.

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to field first in the rain-shortened game. The move to do so proved to be a game-changer. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost three wickets for 26 runs inside the four-over powerplay, losing key batters including openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ:

At one stage, the three-time IPL finalists were even on the verge of getting dismissed for as low as 60. However, Tim David came out to bat at number seven in and forged an unbeaten 32-run stand with Josh Hazlewood for the final wicket. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar took two wickets each whereas Xavier Bartlett got one wicket.

At the time of writing this report, Punjab Kings were 48/2 in the seventh over with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis unbeaten at other end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.