rcb 49 all out trends collapse vs pbks ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 18, 2025

RCB 49 All Out Trends As Punjab Kings Wreak Havoc in Chinnaswamy in Rain-Shortened IPL 2025 Game

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
rcb 49 all out trends collapse vs pbks ipl 2025

​RCB’s Batting Collapse Sparks Memes and Trolls as PBKS Dominate in Rain-Shortened IPL 2025 Match with fans comparing this to RCB 49 all out vs KKR in 2017.​

In a rain-shortened IPL 2025 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a dramatic batting collapse against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match, reduced to 14 overs per side due to weather interruptions, saw RCB’s top order falter under disciplined bowling from PBKS.​ They were reduced to 42/7 at one point with Marco Jansen breathing fire on a pitch with extra bounce and movement.

The situation drew immediate comparisons to RCB’s infamous 49 all out against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017, a record that has haunted the franchise for years. Social media platforms buzzed with memes and trolls, with fans and critics alike referencing the past debacle. The term “RCB 49 all out” trended once again as the team’s ongoing struggles at home this season. continued.

ALSO READ:

RCB 49 all out trends

RCB vs PBKS Playing Conditions for 14 Overs Game

✅ Updated Playing Conditions for RCB vs PBKS

  • 🕒 Total overs per side: 14
  • Batting powerplay: First 4 overs
  • 🎯 Bowling restrictions:
    • 4 bowlers can bowl up to 3 overs each
    • 1 bowler can bowl a maximum of 2 overs
  • 🟢 Toss update: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field
  • ⏱️ Match timing:
    • 1st innings: 9:45 PM – 10:45 PM
    • Innings break: 10:45 PM – 10:55 PM
    • 2nd innings: 10:55 PM – 11:55 PM

