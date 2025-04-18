‘He’s Been a Little Causal’: Former CSK Player Slams Punjab Kings Star for His Poor Run in IPL 2025 

He has scored only 41 runs so far.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Cheteshwar Pujara has taken a dig at Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The player’s stats have been below par in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. He opined that the Australian has been approaching the IPL casually for about a decade. He felt that Maxwell should be looking to contribute more to his team’s success.

“The way he bats hasn’t changed much. He hasn’t changed the way he has approached the IPL. There have been times where he’s been a little casual. He’s the same what he was maybe eight-ten years ago. I’m a little critical, but there are times where as a player you need to wake up,” Pujara said to ESPN Cricinfo.

Opportunity in PBKS setup

He also emphasised the importance of Maxwell’s opportunity to perform for the PBKS. Though the batter is battling through his poor form with the willow, the 37-year-old stated that he should change his relaxed approach and look to be a bit more active for the team. He also mentioned that if any other player were in his place, he would have been axed from the playing XI by now. He is getting these opportunities due to his reputed stature.

“You need to realise you’re getting an opportunity to play and be part of a franchise where things are at stake. And there are times a player can get casual, they’re not worried about what’s happening. I’m sure he wants to perform but when you’re not performing there’s a fine line of being causal and just trying to pull up your socks and trying to perform. He has to find that balance, if there was any other player he would’ve been out of the XI, but because he’s Maxwell he’s getting that opportunity,” he stated.

Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2025

The 36-year-old has scored only 41 runs and bagged two wickets in six matches of the IPL 2025 so far. Previously, he crossed the 400-run mark only twice in an IPL season. The first one dates back to 2014, when he notched up 552 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 187.75 for the PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab). Interestingly, this was the only season when Punjab qualified for the playoffs in IPL’s 18-year-long history. They also made it to the finals but eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets.

His second rise came during his four-year stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He put up 400 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 183.49 in the IPL 2023. Except for these two editions, Maxwell has been pretty quiet with his bat in his 12-year-long IPL career.

His current team, PBKS, is positioned in fourth place in the IPL 2025 points table. They will clash against the RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.

