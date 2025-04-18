News
RCB Takes Uber to Court Over Ad Featuring SRH Star Travis Head
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 18, 2025

Sagar Paul
RCB believes the ad mocks their team name and image, prompting them to approach the court.

According to LiveLaw.in, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have taken legal action against Uber Moto in the Delhi High Court over an advertisement that features Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Travis Head.

The controversial ad, titled “Baddies in Bengaluru ft. Travis Head – Uber Moto | Uber,” has gathered nearly 1.4 million views on YouTube. The 59-second video shows Head entering what appears to be RCB’s home ground and spray-painting the phrase “Royally Challenged” on a wall right before the word “Bengaluru.”

RCB Accuses Uber of Mocking the Team

Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in court, lawyer Shwetasree Majumder told the Delhi High Court that the video clearly tries to insult and make fun of the RCB team. She said that anyone watching the video can easily understand that Uber was trying to mock the RCB brand, which is why the team decided to take legal action against the ad.

She also pointed out in court that Uber could have come up with many other creative ideas for their ad, but instead, they chose to use RCB’s name and logo. On top of that, they used a player who used to be a part of the RCB team, which made the situation worse.

“You had millions of creative ways to do advertisements. Did you have to do it using my trademark? And using someone who was earlier with me?” she said.

ALSO READ:

No Insult Intended, Says Uber’s Legal Team

Uber’s lawyer replied to RCB’s claims by saying that the team was taking the ad too seriously and lacked a sense of humour. The lawyer told the court that the advertisement was meant to be fun and not meant to insult or mock RCB.

They explained that Travis Head was not shown calling RCB the bad guys. Instead, the message was that he would be a tough opponent and could give RCB a headache in their upcoming match.

The lawyer also mentioned that in the past, other teams have challenged RCB, and even media reports have used the phrase royally challenged while talking about their performances. So, according to Uber, the ad was just a playful take on that idea.

“In the past, teams have challenged RCB and there have been media articles saying RCB has been royally challenged in the match,” the advocate said.

IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Uber

