3 Changes KKR Might Make After After Shocking Loss to PBKS in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost a match they were expected to win easily against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday. KKR lost by 16 runs even though Punjab were all out for just 111 runs, which is the lowest total ever defended in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

KKR bowlers did a good job by stopping Punjab at a low score, but the batters could not finish the match. KKR were playing well at 62 for 2 in the eighth over. But after Ajinkya Rahane got out leg before wicket, the batting line-up collapsed. KKR were bowled out for just 95 runs and missed a big chance to win the match.

With this loss, it has become a little difficult for KKR to finish in the top four. They now need to win at least five of their next seven matches to stay in the race for the playoffs. KKR might also look to make some changes in their playing eleven. Let’s look at three possible changes they could make for their next match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Moeen Ali a Strong Option Ahead of Nortje

One change KKR can make in their playing eleven is to bring back Moeen Ali in place of Anrich Nortje, who played his first match of the season in the last game. Moeen has played three matches for KKR this season, and the team won all of them. He bowled well in two games, taking two wickets against Rajasthan Royals and a wicket against Chennai Super Kings. He also adds depth to the batting line-up. Even though Nortje did a decent job against Punjab, Moeen Ali could be a better option for the upcoming match.

Gurbaz Could Replace Out-of-Form de Kock

Another change KKR might think about is bringing in Rahmanullah Gurbaz in place of Quinton de Kock. De Kock has not been able to make much impact this season, unlike how Phil Salt did for KKR last year. He did score an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals, but apart from that, he has got out on single-digit scores four times, and the other two scores are 15 and 23. In seven matches, he has scored only 143 runs with an average of 23.83, which shows he has been struggling.

This could be the right time for KKR to give Gurbaz a chance. He did well during the playoffs last season when Salt was not available, scoring 62 runs in two innings. He can also take the gloves, making him a like-for-like replacement for de Kock.

Time for KKR to Use Andre Russell Better

KKR might consider one more change, not in the playing eleven but in their batting order. They could look to send Andre Russell higher up the order. This season, Russell has not been able to make much of an impact because he is batting too low and also not bowling much. As a result, KKR have not been able to make full use of him.

Everyone knows that when Russell performs, KKR usually do well. If he gets to face more balls, he can turn the game around on his own. Moving him up might mean Rinku Singh comes down the order, but not in every match. Russell needs more time at the crease, and giving him a few more deliveries could help KKR get the best out of him.

