News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
A few users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) highlighted a few deliveries from Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 17, 2025

Umpiring Under Scanner After Footage Shows Mumbai Indians Escaped Back Foot No Balls Amidst Starc No-Ball Controversy

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While it was unintentional, it was a massive blunder by the officials.

A few users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) highlighted a few deliveries from Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur.

An interesting event transpired during the Super Over between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night when Mitchell Starc bowled the one-off set. He bowled a back-foot no-ball on the fourth delivery. He was touching the return crease, which is not allowed.

However, since this incident happened, a few users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) highlighted similar deliveries from Mumbai Indians’ (MI) spinner Vignesh Puthur. The incident occurred during MI’s fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the final two deliveries of the 15th over.

As seen in the images, the Mumbai Indians spinner is touching the return crease, and half of his back leg is outside the white line. However, the umpires didn’t notice it, allowing Vignesh to escape despite bowling two consecutive no-balls, which were more glaring than Starc’s.

ALSO READ:

While it was unintentional, it was a massive blunder by the officials, who have been mighty inconsistent with their calls throughout this Indian Premier League (IPL). What makes it more shocking is that the third umpire monitors front-foot and back-foot no-balls. He has access to all angles on the ground, and Vignesh’s ones were big no-balls.

How technology has resulted in more inconsistent and shocking calls

The BCCI made numerous changes and introduced advanced technology to make life easier for umpires and maintain transparency. However, it has confused everyone a lot more than earlier, especially while using advanced technology.

For instance, several no-balls looked well above waist height but were not given when examined with the technology. It measures no-balls using waist height, but it has given the leeway to speedsters, even if the ball is a few centimetres below the height, which is dangerous from the batter’s perspective.

Further, the wide line that moves with the batter has been inconsistent and confusing for a casual viewer, and the same goes for bouncers. If that wasn’t enough, the umpires have made basic errors like not checking back-foot no-balls properly and letting teams escape with big blunders.

Vignesh’s no-balls were so clear that the third umpire didn’t even need to check replays twice, and such mistakes are game-changing. The inconsistency is visible, and the umpires should be proactive enough not to let it happen again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
MI
MI vs KKR
Mitchell Starc
Mumbai Indians
Vignesh Puthur

Related posts

mi vs srh live updates ipl 2025

MI vs SRH Live Updates: Playing 11, Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

3:15 pm
CX Staff Writer
Key Delhi Capitals Bowling Department Member Penalised After DC vs RR Super Over Clash in IPL 2025

Key Delhi Capitals Bowling Department Member Penalised After DC vs RR Super Over Clash in IPL 2025

He has been slapped with a 25% fine of his match fees and have also been handed a demerit point.
2:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a strong unit and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 33 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

3:06 pm
Darpan Jain
According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI has decided to sack Abhishek Nayar, India’s assistant coach.

BCCI Sack Former KKR Staff From India Coaching Role: Reports

The BCCI could have seen how the team performs in England before making this call.
2:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Did Saliva Help Mitchell Starc Turn the DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match Around

Did Saliva Help Mitchell Starc Turn the DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match Around?

He bagged the Player of the Match award.
2:20 pm
Sagar Paul
Why Did Sanju Samson Not Bat or Keep During DC vs RR Super Over in IPL 2025

Why Did Sanju Samson Not Bat or Keep During DC vs RR Super Over in IPL 2025?

He made 31 off 19 in the first innings.
2:12 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.