Umpiring Under Scanner After Footage Shows Mumbai Indians Escaped Back Foot No Balls Amidst Starc No-Ball Controversy

While it was unintentional, it was a massive blunder by the officials.

An interesting event transpired during the Super Over between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night when Mitchell Starc bowled the one-off set. He bowled a back-foot no-ball on the fourth delivery. He was touching the return crease, which is not allowed.

However, since this incident happened, a few users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) highlighted similar deliveries from Mumbai Indians’ (MI) spinner Vignesh Puthur. The incident occurred during MI’s fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the final two deliveries of the 15th over.

As seen in the images, the Mumbai Indians spinner is touching the return crease, and half of his back leg is outside the white line. However, the umpires didn’t notice it, allowing Vignesh to escape despite bowling two consecutive no-balls, which were more glaring than Starc’s.

ALSO READ:

While it was unintentional, it was a massive blunder by the officials, who have been mighty inconsistent with their calls throughout this Indian Premier League (IPL). What makes it more shocking is that the third umpire monitors front-foot and back-foot no-balls. He has access to all angles on the ground, and Vignesh’s ones were big no-balls.

Mitchell Starc's backfoot no-ball is a good opportunity for me to show the no-balls that Vignesh Puthur bowled on consecutive deliveries in one of the games.



This should answer those who were seeking a proof. https://t.co/vrv8TfZIUj pic.twitter.com/7Emr3Rc42A — Jeet (Men's Cricket) (@Jeetv27) April 16, 2025

How technology has resulted in more inconsistent and shocking calls

The BCCI made numerous changes and introduced advanced technology to make life easier for umpires and maintain transparency. However, it has confused everyone a lot more than earlier, especially while using advanced technology.

For instance, several no-balls looked well above waist height but were not given when examined with the technology. It measures no-balls using waist height, but it has given the leeway to speedsters, even if the ball is a few centimetres below the height, which is dangerous from the batter’s perspective.

Further, the wide line that moves with the batter has been inconsistent and confusing for a casual viewer, and the same goes for bouncers. If that wasn’t enough, the umpires have made basic errors like not checking back-foot no-balls properly and letting teams escape with big blunders.

Vignesh’s no-balls were so clear that the third umpire didn’t even need to check replays twice, and such mistakes are game-changing. The inconsistency is visible, and the umpires should be proactive enough not to let it happen again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.