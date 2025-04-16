No Ball or Not? Mitchell Starc Penalised for Backfoot No-Ball in SUPER OVER During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

The Aussie fell prey to a close call.

Delhi Capitals speedster Mitchell Starc was penalised for a no-ball during the Super Over in the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Starc, who bowled brilliantly to help DC defend 9 runs in the last over, fell prey to a close call which gifted their opposition a free hit in the decisive stage.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the Super Over when Starc’s backfoot touched the sideline of the bowling crease but did not cross it. While commentator Simon Doull on air criticised the umpire’s decision for adjudging it a no-ball, he later rectified by saying that it’s a penalty the moment the feet come in contact with the line.

According to law 21.5.1 of the MCC, “The bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery.”

However, the Royals failed to capitalise on the no-ball as Riyan Parag got run out on the very next delivery.

Speaking about the DC vs RR match, Starc’s heroics at the death and then again in the Super Over helped DC pull off a heist, which at one stage seemed to be heading RR’s way.

After conceding just 16 in his last two overs, the Aussie leaked only 11 runs in the Super Over, which KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chased down with a couple of balls left.

Earlier, the Capitals posted 188 for 5 in their 20 overs. The Royals got off to a flying start to the chase, courtesy of skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, a side strain forced Samson off as retired hurt which gave DC a chance to grow into the game and ultimately level terms.

