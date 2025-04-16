News
[WATCH] Karun Nair Throws Away Wicket With a Cheap Run Out During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 16, 2025

[WATCH] Karun Nair Throws Away Wicket With a Cheap Run Out During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the first ball of the fourth over.

[WATCH] Karun Nair Throws Away Wicket With a Cheap Run Out During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Karun Nair, who played a blinder of a knock (89 off 40) in the last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), unfortunately gave away his wicket cheaply in the ongoing jatch against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the fourth over.

It was a mix-up between Nair and Abhishek Porel and replays showed that the former was just short of the crease at the non-striker’s end.

Sandeep bowled a length delivery from around the stumps, angling it toward the off-stump. Porel attempted a pull shot but only managed a bottom edge, sending the ball rolling off his pads toward backward point. As Porel hesitated, watching the ball, Nair had already sprinted halfway down the pitch. The throw back to Sandeep was quick, leaving Nair scrambling to turn back.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Karun Nair dismissal puts DC in a spot of bother

Speaking about the DC vs RR match, the home side lost quick wickets early in the innings which put them on the backfoot. After losing Jake Fraser-McGurk in the thrid over, Karun Nair gifted his wicket on the first ball of the fourth over. DC will now need a solid partnership in the middle to keep the momentum going and build a strong foundation for a flourish in the back end of the innings.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard reads 43 for 2 in 5.2 overs with KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel batting in the middle.

DC are currently second in the IPL 2025 points table with eight points from five games while RR are at eighth with four points from six games.

