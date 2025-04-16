Is Faf du Plessis Playing The DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today?

Faf du Plessis missed the last match against MI due to an injury.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After a dream start to their campaign, DC faced their first defeat of the season with a surprising 12-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Axar Patel-led side had won four matches in a row and looked on track to chase down 206, but a sudden collapse saw them go from 119 for 1 to 193 all out. Despite a brilliant 89-run knock by Karun Nair, DC slipped to second place on the points table.

On the other hand, RR have had a tough season so far. They are currently in eighth place with just two wins from six matches.

Faf du Plessis Injury Update

Faf du Plessis missed the last match against MI due to an injury. Earlier, he had also missed the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) because of a groin injury. Although he returned in the following match as an Impact Player, he later admitted that pushing himself to field might not have been the best decision.

“Unfortunately, the boys used me as an impact player in the last game and I fielded as well, which I regret now, standing up here,” Faf said ahead of the match against MI.

As of now, it looks like Faf will continue to sit out and rest on the bench for the upcoming game, as he is still recovering.

“The competent in you want to get back as soon as possible. But playing the patient game. Hopefully, I get that right in the next week and get ready for the back end of the tournament, “Faf added.

Karun Nair to open for DC

Jake Fraser-McGurk hasn’t been in the best touch recently, but with Faf du Plessis still recovering, he might get another chance in the playing eleven. Given Karun Nair’s brilliant knock of 89 off just 40 balls in the last match, there is a strong chance he could be promoted to open the innings alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, with Abishek Porel moving down to number three.

Karun’s impressive effort has likely cemented his spot in the team, and KL Rahul is expected to continue at number four, keeping the batting order balanced. So, if du Plessis remains unavailable for the next game, Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to go ahead with the same playing combination.

Likely Delhi Capitals Playing XI vs RR

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar (likely impact player)

