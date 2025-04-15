[WATCH]: Brainfade From Xavier Bartlett, PBKS Pacer Gifts Boundary After Ball Slips While Making Throw Against KKR in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Xavier Bartlett ended up gifting four free runs during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The folly was even more costly since PBKS were defending a low score of just 111 runs.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the eighth over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Venkatesh Iyer swept the ball to long leg as Barlett ran to his left and picked up the ball cleanly but then as he shaped to throw it back towards the pitch, the ball slipped out of his hand and went to the boundary. And because he was throwing that ball when it slipped out of his hands, it’s been counted as four overthrows, in addition to the single they ran.

Watch the video of the incident below.

PBKS vs KKR contest head for a nail-biting finish

Chasing an easy total of 112, KKR faltered early, losing both their openers in Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock in the first two overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then steadied the KKR innings with a crucial 55-run stand.

It was then Yuzvendra Chahal who stepped up to the occasion and removed both Raghuvanshi and Rahane in quick succession. The leggie then removed Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh on successive balls in the 12th over to bring PBKS back into the contest.

At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard reads 95 for 8 in 13.5 overs with Vaibhav Arora and Andre Russell currently batting in the middle.

