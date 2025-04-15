News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

[WATCH]: Brainfade From Xavier Bartlett, PBKS Pacer Gifts Boundary After Ball Slips While Making Throw Against KKR in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Xavier Bartlett ended up gifting four free runs during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The folly was even more costly since PBKS were defending a low score of just 111 runs.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the eighth over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Venkatesh Iyer swept the ball to long leg as Barlett ran to his left and picked up the ball cleanly but then as he shaped to throw it back towards the pitch, the ball slipped out of his hand and went to the boundary. And because he was throwing that ball when it slipped out of his hands, it’s been counted as four overthrows, in addition to the single they ran.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs KKR contest head for a nail-biting finish

Chasing an easy total of 112, KKR faltered early, losing both their openers in Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock in the first two overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then steadied the KKR innings with a crucial 55-run stand.

It was then Yuzvendra Chahal who stepped up to the occasion and removed both Raghuvanshi and Rahane in quick succession. The leggie then removed Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh on successive balls in the 12th over to bring PBKS back into the contest.

At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard reads 95 for 8 in 13.5 overs with Vaibhav Arora and Andre Russell currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS vs KKR
Punjab Kings
Xavier Bartlett

Related posts

IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Why the Next 10 Days Are Crucial For Mumbai Indians, CSK, and SRH in IPL 2025?

All three teams are in the second half of the points table.
8:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

Ramandeep Singh completed a superb catch inches from the ground
8:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Why Is Marcus Stoinis Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Marcus Stoinis has played all five matches for Punjab Kings this season.
8:05 pm
Vishnu PN
Xavier Bartlett replaces Lockie Ferguson Punjab Kings vs KKR IPL 2025

Who is Replacing Lockie Ferguson in Punjab Kings Playing XI Against KKR in IPL 2025 Clash?

Another Australian was dropped from the lineup.
8:11 pm
Disha Asrani
rishabh pant ipl 2025 lsg

Former India Batter Points To A Specific Flaw In Rishabh Pant’s White-Ball Game Mastered By Virat Kohli

The LSG captain managed to score only 103 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025
7:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.
7:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.