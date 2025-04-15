Why Is Marcus Stoinis Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Marcus Stoinis has played all five matches for Punjab Kings this season.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis does not feature in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Marcus Stoinis has played all five matches for the 2014 finalists and has scored 59 runs. He is yet to take a wicket this season so far.

Playing XI and Impact Subs for PBKS vs KKR



Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

Why is Marcus Stoinis not playing for PBKS vs KKR?

Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis’ Australian teammate, has replaced the latter in the Punjab Kings playing XI. While there is no reports of any injury concerns for Stoinis, Punjab Kings preferring Josh Inglis over Stoinis could be a tactical move, suggesting that they might be looking at a pure batter and not an all-rounder.

Stoinis’ absence from the Punjab Kings playing XI comes at a time when he had played a crucial knock in his team’s last game. The 35-year-old amassed 34 runs from just 11 balls in Punjab Kings’ against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which however came in a losing cause.

Josh Inglis, on the other hand, was acquired for INR 2.50 crore by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 mega auction. This is the 30-year-old’s maiden IPL season.

