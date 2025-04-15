Who is Replacing Lockie Ferguson in Punjab Kings Playing XI Against KKR in IPL 2025 Clash?

Another Australian was dropped from the lineup.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made a striking change in their playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. They have removed Lockie Ferguson from their lineup to add Xavier Bartlett.

Why is Lockie Ferguson not in the lineup for Punjab Kings?

The Kiwi star was injured in Punjab Kings’ last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 33-year-old had played four matches for PBKS before being ruled out of the tournament. In four games, Ferguson picked up five wickets. However, during his last appearance against SRH, he discontinued bowling his over due to a troubled left quad. He had to leave the field while his remaining over was covered by Marcus Stoinis.

The Aussie bowler, Bartlett, is set to make his IPL debut tonight at Mullanpur.

Additionally, skipper Shreyas Iyer also added Josh Inglis instead of Stoinis.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane announced just one change for KKR. Anrich Nortje has joined in place of Moeen Ali.

Playing XI and Impact Subs for PBKS vs KKR

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

