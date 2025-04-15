News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Xavier Bartlett replaces Lockie Ferguson Punjab Kings vs KKR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

Who is Replacing Lockie Ferguson in Punjab Kings Playing XI Against KKR in IPL 2025 Clash?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Another Australian was dropped from the lineup.

Xavier Bartlett replaces Lockie Ferguson Punjab Kings vs KKR IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made a striking change in their playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. They have removed Lockie Ferguson from their lineup to add Xavier Bartlett.

Why is Lockie Ferguson not in the lineup for Punjab Kings?

The Kiwi star was injured in Punjab Kings’ last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 33-year-old had played four matches for PBKS before being ruled out of the tournament. In four games, Ferguson picked up five wickets. However, during his last appearance against SRH, he discontinued bowling his over due to a troubled left quad. He had to leave the field while his remaining over was covered by Marcus Stoinis.

The Aussie bowler, Bartlett, is set to make his IPL debut tonight at Mullanpur.

Additionally, skipper Shreyas Iyer also added Josh Inglis instead of Stoinis.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane announced just one change for KKR. Anrich Nortje has joined in place of Moeen Ali.

ALSO READ:

Playing XI and Impact Subs for PBKS vs KKR

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lockie ferguson
PBKS vs KKR
Punjab Kings
Xavier Bartlett

Related posts

IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Why the Next 10 Days Are Crucial For Mumbai Indians, CSK, and SRH in IPL 2025?

All three teams are in the second half of the points table.
8:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

[WATCH] Harshit Rana Sends Back Former KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer for Two-Ball Duck During PBKS Clash in IPL 2025

Ramandeep Singh completed a superb catch inches from the ground
8:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Why Is Marcus Stoinis Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Marcus Stoinis has played all five matches for Punjab Kings this season.
8:05 pm
Vishnu PN
rishabh pant ipl 2025 lsg

Former India Batter Points To A Specific Flaw In Rishabh Pant’s White-Ball Game Mastered By Virat Kohli

The LSG captain managed to score only 103 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025
7:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.
7:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘They Can Always Look At’: Former India Cricketer on How Mumbai Indians Can Use Rohit Sharma Amid His Poor Form in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma has scored just 56 runs from five matches.
6:59 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.