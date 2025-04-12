Big Blow for Punjab Kings! Lockie Ferguson Quits Bowling Midway Due to Injury During SRH Clash in IPL 2025

The Kiwi could bowl only two deliveries.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were dealt a major blow after speedster Lockie Ferguson had to quit bowling midway during his over in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Lockie was introduced for the final over of the powerplay but he could bowl only two deliveries before looking in trouble. It seemed like he had some issue in his left quad and after speaking to the physio, eventually made his way off the field.

The remainder of the over was bowled by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Lockie Ferguson absence dents PBKS as SRH makes explosive start in 200-plus chase

The absence of Ferguson for the game will be a big setback, especially since SRH have made an explosive start in their chase of 246. SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have already scripted a century stand for the opening wicket and PBKS needs to find inroads soon if they fancy any chance of saving this contest.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 101 for 0 in 7.3 overs with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head currently batting in the middle.

Thus, the four over of Lockie Ferguson would have been extremely crucial to curb SRH but now captain Shreyas Iyer will need to think of contingeny plans.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock with a fiery 36-ball 82 to propel his side to a towering total of 245 for 6 in 20 overs.

Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) also played explosive cameos at the top while Marcus Stoinis put the finishing touches with his 11-ball 34.

