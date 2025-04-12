Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?

He was picked up for INR 1.20 crores at the auction.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) decided to hand a debut to 24-year-old Sri Lankan youngster Eshan Malinga for the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). He was picked by last year’s runners-up for INR 1.20 crores at the auction.

The news was confirmed by SRH skipper Pat Cummins during the coin toss. Malinga will be coming in place of another Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis.

Given the incredible batting firepower PBKS possess right from the top, the move to bring in Malinga can be to counter it, especially towards the backend of the innings, and curb them as much as possible given they will be batting first and setting a target.

Who is Eshan Malinga?

The young Sri Lankan right-arm fast-medium bowler has emerged as a highly promising talent, drawing attention with his raw pace and disciplined line and length. His adaptability and consistent performances in domestic cricket and for the Sri Lanka A team further underline his potential.

Malinga even earned his international debut earlier this year during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. In the final match of the series, he also produced a clinical spell, taking a three-wicket haul including a maiden.

In first-class cricket, Malinga has taken 39 wickets across 16 matches, averaging 28.74, with three four-wicket hauls. His List A record is equally impressive, featuring 24 wickets in 17 games—including a five-wicket haul—at an average of 27.50.

His T20 stats reinforce his effectiveness in the shortest format, where he maintains an economical rate of 7.70 and a strike rate of 17.7. These figures highlight his ability to contain batters while securing breakthroughs in high-pressure moments.

Given his strong track record, Malinga now appears ready for the rigours of the IPL and will hope to capitalise on the opportunity.

