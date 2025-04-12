News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was picked up for INR 1.20 crores at the auction.

Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) decided to hand a debut to 24-year-old Sri Lankan youngster Eshan Malinga for the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). He was picked by last year’s runners-up for INR 1.20 crores at the auction.

The news was confirmed by SRH skipper Pat Cummins during the coin toss. Malinga will be coming in place of another Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis.

Given the incredible batting firepower PBKS possess right from the top, the move to bring in Malinga can be to counter it, especially towards the backend of the innings, and curb them as much as possible given they will be batting first and setting a target.

ALSO READ:

Who is Eshan Malinga?

The young Sri Lankan right-arm fast-medium bowler has emerged as a highly promising talent, drawing attention with his raw pace and disciplined line and length. His adaptability and consistent performances in domestic cricket and for the Sri Lanka A team further underline his potential.

Malinga even earned his international debut earlier this year during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. In the final match of the series, he also produced a clinical spell, taking a three-wicket haul including a maiden.

In first-class cricket, Malinga has taken 39 wickets across 16 matches, averaging 28.74, with three four-wicket hauls. His List A record is equally impressive, featuring 24 wickets in 17 games—including a five-wicket haul—at an average of 27.50.

His T20 stats reinforce his effectiveness in the shortest format, where he maintains an economical rate of 7.70 and a strike rate of 17.7. These figures highlight his ability to contain batters while securing breakthroughs in high-pressure moments.

Given his strong track record, Malinga now appears ready for the rigours of the IPL and will hope to capitalise on the opportunity.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Eshan Malinga
IPL 2025
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Ishan Kishan SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan’s Sloppy Fielding, Short Run Adds Drama to SRH vs Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan has had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far.
8:54 pm
Vishnu PN
KKR Owner's Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

KKR Owner’s Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

The won the match with 59 balls to spare.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation

Why Is Rishabh Pant Opening For LSG In IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans?

The LSG skipper has managed to score 19 runs from four innings in IPL 2025
6:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
Varun Chakravarthy KL Rahul celebration

Varun Chakravarthy Borrows KL Rahul’s Celebration After KKR Trounce CSK at Chepauk [WATCH]

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy brought up KL Rahul's famous celebration after the win over CSK in IPL 2025.
5:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by Rishabh Pant during the toss.
3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings are likely to go with the same winning combination.
2:27 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.