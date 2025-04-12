News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Why Is Rishabh Pant Opening For LSG In IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The LSG skipper has managed to score 19 runs from four innings in IPL 2025

Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation

For the first time since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016, Rishabh Pant is back as the opening batter. The former Delhi Capitals captain on Saturday walked out with Aiden Markram in chase 181 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for Lucknow Super Giants.

Rishabh Pant Opens For LSG In IPL 2025

Pant, who has batted at No.4 in four of the five matches played so far as he walked in after in-form Nicholas Pooran managed to score only 19 runs. He didn’t bat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match.

Pant had paired up with Markram as designated opener Mitchell Marsh rushed back to Australia due to personal reasons.

Despite his struggles with the bat, Pant has managed to lead LSG to three wins from five games this season.

Pant had denied before the season that he would be opening for his new team, but the current necessity has forced him to be back in that position where he had scored his second highest T20 score of 116 not out.

ALSO READ:

In the IPL, Pant had opened the innings in four matches previously and all of them have come in IPL 2016. The left-hander has scored a total of 104 runs with a good chunk of 69 runs coming in the match against now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

However, Pant has gone past his previous best score of 15 this season with a score of 21 off 17 balls as he took LSG to 65/0 in 6.1 overs which had four boundaries.

Pant’s battle for runs continues against Gujarat Titans

But as soon as it looked like he would convert that into a big score, Pant danced down the track to a length ball against Prasidh Krishna and top edged the ball into the hands of Washington Sunday at third man.

Earlier in the match, GT opener Shubman Gill (60 off 38 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (56 off 37 balls) looked in full control of the innings by going at 10 runs per over. But LSG bowlers managed to peg them back from 120/1 in 12.1 overs to 180/6 in 20 overs.

Spinners Digvesh Rathi (1-30) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-36) and pacer Avesh Khan (1-32) were pick of LSG bowlers.

Aiden Markram
Gujarat Giants
IPL 2025
LSG vs GT
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh
RIshabh Pant

Related posts

KKR Owner's Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

KKR Owner’s Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

The won the match with 59 balls to spare.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Varun Chakravarthy KL Rahul celebration

Varun Chakravarthy Borrows KL Rahul’s Celebration After KKR Trounce CSK at Chepauk [WATCH]

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy brought up KL Rahul's famous celebration after the win over CSK in IPL 2025.
5:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by Rishabh Pant during the toss.
3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings are likely to go with the same winning combination.
2:27 pm
Sagar Paul
Glenn Phillips gt gujarat titans ipl 2025

4 Players Who Can Replace Injured Glenn Phillips at Gujarat Titans Ft. Former Mumbai Indians Star

Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a groin injury
2:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been inconsistent, they have a home advantage, so they should win.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

2:01 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.