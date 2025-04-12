[WATCH] Quetta Gladiators Skipper Saud Shakeel Sizzles With an Outrageous NO-LOOK Ramp Shot Against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025

He made a sweet connection using the pace of the ball and sent it flying.

Quetta Gladiators opener and captain Saud Shakeel turned heads with an outrageous ‘no-look’ shot during a match against the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025).

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the fourth over being bowled by Alzarri Joseph.

It was a length delivery from Joseph that darted around the fifth stump line. Shakeel was quick to shuffle across and play the ramp shot without even looking at it.

The 29-year-old left-hander made a sweet connection using the pace of the ball and sent it flying over the fine leg fences.

Watch the video of the shot below.

Speaking about the match, Saud Shakeel played a fine knock and registered a stylish fifty. He finished on 59 (42) after Ali Raza dismissed him in the 16th over.

Apart from Shakeel, fellow opener Finn Allen also played a blinder of a knock with a quickfire 53 off 25 balls as the duo built a strong foundation with a solid 88-run opening stand. Allen was the first Gladiator wicket to fall.

Next, Hassan Nawaz also combined brilliantly with Shakeel for another fifty-plus stand. The Quetta outfit now look well on course to breach the 200-run mark and post a towering target to Peshawar Zalmi.

At the time of writing this report, the Quetta Gladiators scoreboard read 178 for 3 in 17.4 overs with Kusal Mendis and Rilee Rossouw currently batting in the middle.

Both teams are playing their season opener and will be hoping to get off to a winning start to their campaign

