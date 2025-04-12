Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by Rishabh Pant during the toss.
In a big setback for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Rishabh Pant-led side will be without the services of star Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for their match against the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).
The news was confirmed by Pant during the coin toss. The wicketkeeper-batter revealed that Marsh is missing out due to personal reasons since his daughter is unwell. In his absence, LSG have handed a debut to Delhi batter Himmat Singh.
Confirming the development, Pant said, “Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well.”
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav
Gujarat Titans (GT Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
