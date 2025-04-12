News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The news was confirmed by Rishabh Pant during the toss.

Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

In a big setback for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Rishabh Pant-led side will be without the services of star Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for their match against the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by Pant during the coin toss. The wicketkeeper-batter revealed that Marsh is missing out due to personal reasons since his daughter is unwell. In his absence, LSG have handed a debut to Delhi batter Himmat Singh.

Confirming the development, Pant said, “Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well.”

ALSO READ:

Playing XI And Impact Players For LSG vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

Gujarat Titans (GT Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh

Related posts

SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings are likely to go with the same winning combination.
2:27 pm
Sagar Paul
Glenn Phillips gt gujarat titans ipl 2025

4 Players Who Can Replace Injured Glenn Phillips at Gujarat Titans Ft. Former Mumbai Indians Star

Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a groin injury
2:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been inconsistent, they have a home advantage, so they should win.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

2:01 pm
Darpan Jain
LSG vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

LSG vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game.
3:19 pm
Sagar Paul
Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered a setback as Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a groin injury.

Massive Setback for Gujarat Titans! Star Overseas All-Rounder Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to a Groin Injury

He sustained this injury while fielding as a substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last week.
12:20 pm
Darpan Jain
gujarat titans gt ipl 2025

‘Expect A Lot More’: Gujarat Titans All-Rounder Hails State Teammate’s Form In IPL 2025

11:22 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.