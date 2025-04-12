Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by Rishabh Pant during the toss.

In a big setback for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Rishabh Pant-led side will be without the services of star Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for their match against the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The news was confirmed by Pant during the coin toss. The wicketkeeper-batter revealed that Marsh is missing out due to personal reasons since his daughter is unwell. In his absence, LSG have handed a debut to Delhi batter Himmat Singh.

Confirming the development, Pant said, “Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well.”

Playing XI And Impact Players For LSG vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

Gujarat Titans (GT Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

