4 Players Who Can Replace Injured Glenn Phillips at Gujarat Titans Ft. Former Mumbai Indians Star

Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a groin injury

Gujarat Titans were hit by a big blow on Saturday as New Zealand’s star fielder and batter Glenn Phillips was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a groin injury.

Phillips, who is one of New Zealand’s key players, suffered the injury while fielding in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which is bad news for GT.

Even though they haven’t played Phillips in a single game in the playing XI or as an Impact Player, his value is pretty high given his mercurial fielding and quality with the bat.

However, there are multiple players ready to pounce at an opportunity to play in the IPL and here are four options for GT to replace Glenn Phillips.

Dewald Brevis

Mumbai Indians are clearly missing this South African gem and given a chance, the youngster will most likely settle down in a playing XI in the IPL. Since playing a critical role in MI Cape Town in winning the SA20 earlier this year, Brevis has been in monstrous form in domestic cricket.

Playing for the Titans, Brevis slammed 398 runs in just seven innings in South Africa’s List-A competition CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which was followed by a stupendous First-Class season with 547 runs from just 10 innings, which had taken the Titans to the final.

Jonny Bairstow

An obvious quality choice for both the opening and No.4 roles, Bairstow is coming off an excellent SA20 2025 with 232 runs from eight innings where he struck at 134.

Even though he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Bairstow can be a value addition to the Gujarat Titans as he brings a wealth of experience having played T20 cricket around the world and also has an average of 35 and a strike rate of 148 while playing in India.

Leus du Plooy

The South Africa-born England batter has been a consistent performer in county cricket having scored 7,620 runs from 187 innings at an average of 47 and has over 3,500 runs in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 133.

He has been a regular in the Abu Dhabi T10, The Hundred and SA20 over the past few seasons. He is off to a decent SA20 2025 having scored 117 runs from eight matches.

Ravichandran Smaran

The left-hander just got into Karnataka’s senior team in 2024-25 season and has established himself as their lynchpin in the middle order. The youngster has had a sensational Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 433 runs from 10 matches at an average of 72 and played the starring role Karnataka’s trophy win with 74 in the semifinal against Haryana and a match-winning 101 in the final against Vidarbha.

Smaran seemed to have attended RCB’s preparatory camp, but he will be a great addition to GT who rely on consistent run-scorers.

