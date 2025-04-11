3 Overseas Players CSK Can Sign As Ruturaj Gaikwad Replacement To Redeem IPL 2025 Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing a familiar crisis in IPL 2025. Their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an elbow fracture, leaving a significant void at the top of the order. Gaikwad was CSK’s top performer with 122 runs from five innings, including two fifties, and his absence puts the already underperforming batting unit under more pressure. They have lost five of their six games, including the latest to KKR, and are staring down the barrel. The best thing they can do is look to strengthen their squad for the future.

The franchise has turned to a familiar face, with MS Dhoni returning to captain the team. But Dhoni’s comeback alone won’t be enough to reverse CSK’s fortunes this season. With just seven overseas players signed in the auction (when eight are permitted), CSK have the option to bring in one more overseas player as an injury replacement for Gaikwad.

Here are three overseas players CSK can sign as Gaikwad’s replacement to boost their IPL 2025 campaign:

Steve Smith – Experienced Anchor with Recent T20 Form

Despite going unsold in the auction, Steve Smith remains a high-value option for CSK. The Australian veteran is not involved in any active league – not the PSL, County Cricket, or any T20 league – and is available for a late call-up. He also brings captaincy experience, should the team require leadership depth.

Smith has quietly put together a stellar T20 run recently: 509 runs from his last 12 matches at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 159. That kind of form is exactly what CSK needs at the top – someone who can bat through the innings while allowing aggressive players like Dube, Curran, and Jadeja to play around him.

While his inclusion may not bring fireworks in terms of six-hitting, Smith offers consistency, experience, and a calm presence that CSK currently lacks in the top order post-Gaikwad.

2. Dewald Brevis – Young Power-Hitter with All-Format Credentials

If CSK are looking for a long-term option and a power-hitter, Dewald Brevis is a natural pick. The 21-year-old South African is in red-hot form, having just completed a brilliant SA20 2025 season where he smashed 291 runs at a strike rate of 184.17, with 25 sixes – the highest in the tournament.

Brevis has evolved into a dynamic all-format batter. In South Africa’s domestic 50-over competition, he was the second-highest run-scorer, and he’s followed that up with a successful run in the CSA Four-Day Series, averaging 54.70 with two hundreds and two fifties. All of this while batting aggressively, maintaining a strike rate close to 90 even in first-class cricket.

He’s earned a deal in the T20 Blast and continues to showcase versatility across positions. For CSK, he could be the explosive middle-order batter they’re currently missing. Plus, he’s a like-for-like firepower replacement with long-term upside.

3. Kyle Mayers – Explosive Opener and Handy Swing Bowler

Kyle Mayers is another option that brings flexibility and balance to the squad. The West Indian has already proven himself in the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 379 runs in IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 144, including quickfire fifties at the top.

Mayers is a hit-or-miss batter, but on his day, he can demolish bowling attacks in the powerplay. More importantly, he’s a capable medium-pacer who can swing the new ball, giving CSK a sixth bowling option – something Dhoni has historically valued.

Currently active in the ILT20 with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Mayers has scored 188 runs and taken six wickets, showcasing his all-round value. For a team missing a pace-bowling all-rounder who can slot into the top order, Mayers provides a double-edged solution.

This is the state of CSK team without Ruturaj Gaikwad. Historically since 5 years, if Ruturaj does well, we ll have a good season. And with him totally missing out. Its done. You miss the sun only when it starts to snow. — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) April 11, 2025

With Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury forcing a rethink, CSK’s ability to bring in one more overseas player can be a turning point in a difficult campaign. Whether they opt for Smith’s consistency, Brevis’ youth and firepower, or Mayers’ all-round utility, the decision needs to align with their current squad balance and remaining fixtures.

Each of these players brings a unique value proposition – and with the CSK Playoffs chances still mathematically alive, a smart signing could help them regain lost momentum in IPL 2025.

