Was MS Dhoni’s Dismissal to Sunil Narine Valid in CSK vs KKR Match? Spike Spotted on Ultraedge

Dhoni was given out LBW in Sunil Narine's 16th over

MS Dhoni being back to captaincy and walking in as late as No.9 in the batting order didn’t change Chennai Super Kings’ fate.

The legendary captain walked in late with the team score at 72/7 in the 15th over against Kolkata Knight Riders as the crowd in the Chepauk stadium roared in anticipation, wishing to catch a glimpse of ‘Thala’ turning the tables on the opposition.

DRS Doesn’t Overturn MS Dhoni’s LBW Decision

However, the five-time IPL winner’s stay lasted just four balls and a single run as he given out in Sunil Narine’s bowling. Dhoni went for the review straight away and for a while, it seemed like he was right in reviewing it.

When the ball reached the bat, Ultra-Edge showed a spike, not a big one, but a tiny blip. The home crowd felt that their favorite captain will stay back but the TV umpire decided it wasn’t a bat sound and Dhoni had to walk back.

This time it was unlike the rush of blood in the previous match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans which RR batter Riyan Parag experienced by arguing with the umpires even after DRS ruled him out. Dhoni just walked back without saying a word.

CSK were soon reduced to 79/9 by the 18th over and the people in parts of the stadium started filing out.

CSK On Brink Of Big Defeat Against KKR

Thanks to the partnership of 24 runs for the last wicket between newbie Anshul Kamboj and CSK’s lone warrior Shivam Dube (31 not out off 29 balls), they managed to end their 20 overs at 103/9.

KKR’s bowlers feasted on a sticky wicket with Indian internationals Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy shining at Chepauk. Rana claimed the crucial wickets of opener Rachin Ravindra and Ravichandran Ashwin while local boy Varun added the icing with the scalps of all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar. Narine recorded 3-13 from his four overs with the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja besides Dhoni’s prized dismissal.

In reply to a paltry target, KKR openers Quinton de Kock and Narine put up 34/0 in just three overs.

