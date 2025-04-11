News
Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

Why Was Matheesha Pathirana Not Brought On As Impact Sub in CSK vs KKR Match? Playing XI Combination EXPLAINED

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Matheesha Pathirana is absent from Chennai Super Kings playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2025 match.

Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana does not feature in the team’s bowling XI for the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk. Pathirana has played four matches this season, having taken five wickets.

CSK vs KKR Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Why Pathirana doesn’t feature in CSK’s playing XI

Matheesha Pathirana was named as one of the impact player substitutes for Chennai Super Kings for the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, it wasn’t Pathirana who came out as the impact player during CSK’s innings. Chennai Super Kings were 71/6 in the 14th over when Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed.

ALSO READ:

Deepak Hooda, who was also one of the substitutes, came in at number eight as the impact player for the five-time champions. Deepak Hooda is a power-hitter who has the ability to deliver under pressure with the bat. Hooda, however, was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Chennai Super Kings were eventually restricted to 103/9 from 20 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored for Chennai Super Kings with an unbeaten 31.

CSK’s forgettable start to IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have got off to a forgettable start in IPL 2025. They defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in the first game. However, since then, the Yellow Brigade have suffered losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Chennai Super Kings are in ninth place with two points from five matches.

CSK are being led by their legendary captain MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni is leading the side because their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury.

