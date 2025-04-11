Meet Anshul Kamboj: The Latest Debutant in CSK Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR in Chepauk

The Haryana youngster has been in stunning form in domestic cricket

Chennai Super Kings have a big change in the team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Chepauk against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders as they will be captained yet against MS Dhoni for a third stint following an elbow injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The second big change was bringing in Anshul Kamboj in place of left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary. Kamboj has been in the news even before CSK picked him up in the November auction for INR 3.4 crore.

CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Claims Rare Domestic Record

IPL 2025 is not Kamboj’s debut season as he had played three matches for another five-time IPL champions — Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. He was in national focus for his Ranji Trophy exploits when he claimed 10-49 in a single innings against Kerala in a group-stage clash – only the seventh Indian to do so in First-Class cricket.

The 24-year-old had finished the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with 34 wickets from 12 innings and was also excellent in the white-ball tournaments. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kamboj was Haryana’s highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 22.05.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he claimed nine wickets from seven games at an economy of 6.73.

Kamboj’s Wait Until CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

After being picked up by CSK in the auction, Kamboj continued his excellent form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as his spells helped Haryana, winners of the 2024 edition, to reach the semifinals of the latest edition.

Kamboj was expected to make his CSK debut right from the beginning of the season against his former side Mumbai Indians. However, he has been warming the bench for the first five games as CSK have preferred Matheesha Pathirana, experienced pacer Khaleel Ahmed and even Maharashtra pacer Mukesh Choudhary but not Kamboj.

He will be expected to bring his top performance against KKR whose title defence is off to an unconvincing start. They lost their first match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but managed to beat Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ajinkya Rahane’s side came to Chepauk on the back of a four-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants.

