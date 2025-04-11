News
Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

Who Is Ruturaj Gaikwad's Replacement in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad will miss the rest of IPL 20325 due to an injury.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be missing their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the rest of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Gaikwad has bee ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury which he sustained against Rajasthan Royals (RR). As a result of Gaikwad’s forced withdrawal from IPL 2025, former skipper MS Dhoni will the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs KKR playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Who has replaced Gaikwad in CSK playing XI vs KKR?

Rahul Tripathi has replaced the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Rahul Tripathi has played three matches in IPL 2025 so far. Rahul Tripathi, however, has aggregated just 30 runs from the three games.

ALSO READ:

Tripathi has played for Kolkata Knight Riders previously, representing the franchise in 2020 and 2021. He had scored 230 runs from 11 matches and had an even better season in 2021, scoring 397 runs from 17 matches. Overall, Rahul Tripathi has played 99 IPL matches and has scored 2266 runs at a strike-rate of 139.02.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 122 runs from five matches before being ruled out of IPL 2025 due to the injury. This includes two half-centuries, one each against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals. Gaikwad’s absence for the rest of IPL 2025 will be deeply felt given the kind of starts that he has given the team often in the past.

The Maharashtra cricketer has not played for another IPL franchise apart from Chennai Super Kings. In 71 matches, Gaikwad has scored 2502 runs at a strike-rate of 137.47. He has scored two centuries and 20 fifties.

CSK look to rediscover winning touch

Chennai Super Kings will look to return to winning ways. The five-time champions got the better of Mumbai Indians in their opener. However, they have lost four straight games ever since and lie ninth in the IPL standings with just two points.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
CSK v s KKR
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rahul Tripathi
Ruturaj Gaikwad

