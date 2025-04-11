News
CONFIRMED: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Elbow Fracture, MS Dhoni To Take Over CSK Captaincy
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

Why Is MS Dhoni Captaining For CSK In IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

He is back as the captain for the third time in IPL.

CONFIRMED: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Elbow Fracture, MS Dhoni To Take Over CSK Captaincy

MS Dhoni is back as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The legendary keeper-batter had led the franchise to five IPL titles, and he is back to being their skipper for a third stint with Friday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk.

Dhoni was forced back into captaining the team after the team’s officially appointed skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, had suffered an elbow fracture. It has ruled him out of IPL 2025 altogether.

Dhoni takes back the reins out of necessity at a time when CSK are languishing ninth on the table. They have just one win against the Mumbai Indians, which happened in their first game of the season.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni Takes Over CSK Captaincy From Ruturaj Gaikwad

The current situation isn’t unfamiliar to Dhoni. He had taken the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja in the middle of IPL 2022 after the all-rounder stepped down due to pressure.

In the current season, CSK have lost four matches in a row. Dhoni is being criticised for being unable to fulfill his role as a finisher. The 43-year-old has remained not out in three of the five matches. He has struck at a rate of 153, but has been barely able to win matches.

CSK have lost four in a row and stand in a situation where they could lose three in a row at the Chepauk, which has been considered a fortress for the team. Their bitter rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, had beaten them for the first time since the inaugural 2008 season in the match, followed by a thumping 25-run loss against the table topper, Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs KKR
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Ruturaj Gaikwad

