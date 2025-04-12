News
Several players fetched whopping amounts in the IPL 2025 auction, with teams spending most of their budget on specific options.
Last updated: April 12, 2025

In Hindsight: 4 Worst Picks at the IPL 2025 Auction Ft. CSK Veteran

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Numerous big-name players have failed heavily in the first phase of IPL 2025.

Several players fetched whopping amounts in the IPL 2025 auction, with teams spending most of their budget on specific options.

Several players fetched whopping amounts in the IPL 2025 auction, with teams spending most of their budget on specific options. While a few moves have proved correct, some players have not justified their price tag yet, which must have made the team rue their investment.

Numerous big-name players have failed heavily in the first phase of IPL 2025. While a few have been out of touch, the others have simply shown a lack of skill sets to succeed at this level.

Along the same lines, we look at the four worst picks in the IPL 2025 auction.

Rishabh Pant

The most expensive player in the IPL history, Rishabh Pant’s stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is off to the worst possible start. He has 19 runs at an abysmal average of 4.75 in four outings this season, with a best of 15.

To acquire him for INR 27 crore was always a big mistake, given Pant’s mediocre T20 record and outdated gameplay. He has never been a successful IPL batter and has struggled to strike a balance between attack and defence with the bat.

Even as a captain, Rishabh Pant hasn’t been tactically wise and has made several faulty calls in the game, leading to defeats for the team. So, he has not been at his best as a player and captain so far.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks can quickly become the most thoughtless pick of this fresh cycle. When Mumbai Indians (MI) acquired him for INR 5.25 crore, the owners were visibly happy for unknown reasons.

Unfortunately, Jacks doesn’t fit in MI’s setup, for the team already has numerous top-order batters batting out of position. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir haven’t got their preferred spots due to Jacks’ availability.

MI have given the English batter his best position, but he has failed massively. In four innings, he has 54 runs at an average of 13.50 and a 110.20 strike rate, suggesting that the team is wasting too many good batters just to accommodate an out-of-form batter who is a misfit.

Ravichandran Ashwin

The homecoming hasn’t been sweet for Ravichandran Ashwin, who was roped in with huge expectations by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The five-time champions spent INR 9.75 crore for the ace off-spinner, but the results aren’t convincing.

He has five wickets at 39.60 runs apiece in six outings, conceding 9.90 runs per over. The main reason behind his acquisition was his local knowledge and craft to succeed in Chennai, but Ashwin has been mediocre in four home matches so far.

He only has two wickets at an average of 52 and an economy rate of 8.66 in Chennai in IPL 2025. Considering Ashwin hasn’t contributed with the willow either, CSK might be thinking whether they made the right call to bring him back, especially at such a high amount.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Despite his recent downfall, Yuzvendra Chahal was in high demand in the IPL 2025 auction. Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought him for a whopping INR 18 crore, which always looked like a wrong move.

The leg spinner has picked only a solitary wicket in four innings while leaking 10.09 runs per over. He has finished his four-over spell only once and has been wicketless thrice.

Spending such a massive amount for a specialist spinner is never wise, and Chahal’s mediocre form just exacerbates things further for PBKS. Even if he performs well in the coming games, justifying that price tag will be arduous.

