Varun Chakravarthy KL Rahul celebration
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Varun Chakravarthy Borrows KL Rahul’s Celebration After KKR Trounce CSK at Chepauk [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy brought up KL Rahul's famous celebration after the win over CSK in IPL 2025.

Varun Chakravarthy KL Rahul celebration

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy recreated KL Rahul’s Kantara celebration following Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2025 match on Friday.

This was Chennai Super Kings’ third straight loss at home in IPL 2025 as they endured another forgettable start to a season. Varun Chakravarthy finished with figures of 2/22 as Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 103/9 from 20 overs. In reply, Sunil Narine top-scored with 44 runs from 18 balls a Kolkata Knight Riders sealed the deal with 59 balls to spare.

When KL Rahul brought up the celebration

During the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul had brought up an animated celebration which mirrored that of the 2022 movie Kantara. Rahul scored an unbeaten 93 runs off 53 balls as Delhi Capitals clinched a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru a couple of days ago. Rahul’s celebration at the Chinnaswamy Stadium seemed to send the message that it is his ground.

ALSO READ:

To add context, Rahul plays domestic cricket for Karnataka. Not only that, the 32-year-old even played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and 2016.

Varun Chakravarthy’s exploits for KKR

Varun Chakravarthy played for Punjab Kings in 2019 before switching base to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020. He has taken 90 wickets from 76 matches for the defending IPL champions. During KKR’s IPL title-winning campaign in 2024, the 33-year-old finished as the team’s top wicket-taker with 21 wickets from 15 matches. In this season, Varun has picked up eight wickets from six matches so far.

Their win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday took Kolkata Knight Riders to third place in the points table with six points from six games. They will next take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday (April 15).

Cricket
CSK vs KKR
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Varun Chakravarthy

