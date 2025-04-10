Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

He marked his territory with the bat, implying that the Chinnaswamy is his den.

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul had a ferocious celebration after he led his side to a thrilling victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

KL Rahul, who belongs from Bengaluru and has grown up playing at the Chinnaswamy, played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 93* (53) against his former franchise at his homeground to take DC over the finishing line.

Rahul’s knock was a testament of poise and grit as he single-handedly propelled DC to a win. He wrapped up the contest in style with a maximum and then had an animated celebration where he marked out his territory with his bat, implying that the Chinnaswamy is his den.

Speaking after the win at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahul said, “This is my ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else. Enjoyed playing here.”

Delhi Capitals are the only team in the IPL 2025 to remain unbeaten and they have now extended their streak to four.

KL Rahul once again delivered with the bat for DC as they chased down a target of 164 rather comfortably despite being in trouble at one point of time. DC were reeling at 58 for 4 after which KL Rahul took the onus on himself while Tristan Stubbs complemented him brilliantly from the other end. The duo stitched a magnificent 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket as DC secured the contest with six wickets and 13 balls left.

Earlier, the Axar Patel-led side put up a disciplined bowling performance to restrict RCB to a par total. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam took two scalps each while Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma got one apiece.

