News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]
watch
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He marked his territory with the bat, implying that the Chinnaswamy is his den.

Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul had a ferocious celebration after he led his side to a thrilling victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

KL Rahul, who belongs from Bengaluru and has grown up playing at the Chinnaswamy, played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 93* (53) against his former franchise at his homeground to take DC over the finishing line.

Rahul’s knock was a testament of poise and grit as he single-handedly propelled DC to a win. He wrapped up the contest in style with a maximum and then had an animated celebration where he marked out his territory with his bat, implying that the Chinnaswamy is his den.

Watch the video of Rahul’s celebration below.

Speaking after the win at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahul said, “This is my ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else. Enjoyed playing here.”

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul heroics ensure Delhi Capitals maintain unbeaten run

Delhi Capitals are the only team in the IPL 2025 to remain unbeaten and they have now extended their streak to four.

KL Rahul once again delivered with the bat for DC as they chased down a target of 164 rather comfortably despite being in trouble at one point of time. DC were reeling at 58 for 4 after which KL Rahul took the onus on himself while Tristan Stubbs complemented him brilliantly from the other end. The duo stitched a magnificent 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket as DC secured the contest with six wickets and 13 balls left.

Earlier, the Axar Patel-led side put up a disciplined bowling performance to restrict RCB to a par total. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam took two scalps each while Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma got one apiece.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
RCB vs DC

Related posts

[WATCH] Phil Salt Slips, Gifts Wicket After Mixup With Virat Kohli During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Phil Salt Slips, Gifts Wicket After Mixup With Virat Kohli During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the fourth over.
8:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
riyan parag angry ipl 2025 gt vs rr

Riyan Parag Argues With Umpires, Smashes Bat In Anger After Controversial Decision in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

The Ultra-Edge showed clear spike when the ball passed the bat
11:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
sunil narine wicket kkr vs lsg digvesh rathi ipl 2025

Digvesh Rathi Modifies ‘Notebook’ Celebration After Dismissing Idol Sunil Narine In KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Rathi had been fined match fees for his celebration in the last two matches
April 8, 2025
Samarnath Soory
hardik pandya vs krunal pandya faceoff mi vs rcb ipl 2025

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya – High-Intensity Faceoff in MI vs RCB Clash

April 8, 2025
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] From the Land of AB De Villiers, Jonty Rhodes, Ryan Rickelton Pulls Off a Flying Screamer To Dismiss Rajat Patidar in MI VS RCB IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] From the Land of AB De Villiers, Jonty Rhodes, Ryan Rickelton Pulls Off a Flying Screamer To Dismiss Rajat Patidar in MI VS RCB IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the final ball of the penultimate over being bowled by Trent Boult.
April 7, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah MI vs RCB IPL 2025

After Sam Konstas, Virat Kohli shoulder-bumps Jasprit Bumrah during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [WATCH]

Virat Kohli shoulder-bumped Jasorit Bumrah during the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2025.
April 7, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.