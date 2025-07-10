News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 3rd Test Joe Root Ollie Pope
watch

‘Welcome Back to Boring Test Cricket’ – Shubman Gill Taunts England Batters With Sharp Sledge [WATCH]

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read

England scored just 15 runs in first 10 overs post lunch.

Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 3rd Test Joe Root Ollie Pope

The first session of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s Stadium ended on an even note. England scored 83 runs in 25 overs while the visitors picked up two wickets. Notably, both wickets came in the same over, bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy was brought into the attack early, delivering in his first over of the spell. He dismissed both openers, with Ben Duckett edging one behind in an attempt at a leg glance on a delivery going down the leg. And Zak Crawley edged the fourth stump delivery to the keeper.

Shubman Gill Turns Up the Heat With a Sledge

England were suddenly reeling at 44/2 after 14 overs. However, Joe Root and Ollie Pope steadied the ship for the hosts, showing immense grit and determination against disciplined bowling. Both batters appeared to play more conservatively, very unlike their recent “bazball” approach in red-ball cricket.

Indian bowlers conceded just 15 runs in 10 overs post-lunch, building pressure on the English batters, and Shubman Gill turned up the heat to support the bowlers’ stupendous effort. In an attempt to tempt English batters, the 25-year-old took a verbal jibe. He sarcastically welcomed the hosts to “boring Test cricket.” The Indian skipper’s comment was recorded on the stump mic, and it quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The drama unfolded Post-lunch, during spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s over when Pope left a ball which was there to be hit. Gill fielded the ball and walked towards the pitch, just to ensure that his words reached both batters. He then slegded them saying, “No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring Test cricket boys.”

Change in England’s Batting Approach

England have been playing ultra-aggressive cricket since the leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took over England’s reins in Test cricket. They have played some unprecedented cricket and have chased down some notable targets.

Before the Lord’s Test, England’s run rate across four innings was above four runs per over. In their Headingley Test triumph, the Ben Stokes-led side scored runs at a rate of 4.61 and 4.54 in two innings. Even in the second Test at Edgbaston, where they were outplayed by India, they recorded hefty run rates of 4.54 and 3.97.

However, the conservative approach at the Home of Cricket displays a subtle shift. Coming from a historic loss in the Edgbaston Test, the hosts have been batting more cautiously and not taking many risks. Notably, cricket experts believed that this is the best time to bat at Lord’s with the sun shining bright here in London.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Joe Root
Ollie Pope
Shubman Gill
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Mohammed Siraj Joe Root Bazball mocking ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Mocks Joe Root, Asks To ‘Play Bazball’ During ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

He had made 25 runs off 50 balls at that time.
10:11 pm
Disha Asrani
nitish kumar reddy eng vs ind 3rd test ben duckett zak crawley wickets

[WATCH] Nitish Reddy Strikes Twice To Remove Both England Openers At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England openers were back in the pavilion within a gap of four balls
5:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
Australia speedster Kane Richardson revealed an interesting anecdote involving Mitchell Starc and Daniel Worrall.

When Mitchell Starc Signalled to Dressing Room To Send Out Nightwatchman To Seek Revenge for Being Hit on the Head [WATCH]

The incident occurred in the 2015/16 Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and South Australia.
1:47 pm
Darpan Jain
riely meredith splits stump in half vitality blast t20 somerset vs essex

[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Splits A Stump In Half In A Bizarre Incident In T20 Blast

Stumps being split lengthwise is a rare sight in cricket
July 9, 2025
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England lost a couple of quick wickets on the morning of Day 5 of the second Test.
July 6, 2025
Amogh Bodas

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Epic Reply to Harry Brook During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
July 6, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.