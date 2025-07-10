‘Welcome Back to Boring Test Cricket’ – Shubman Gill Taunts England Batters With Sharp Sledge [WATCH]

England scored just 15 runs in first 10 overs post lunch.

The first session of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s Stadium ended on an even note. England scored 83 runs in 25 overs while the visitors picked up two wickets. Notably, both wickets came in the same over, bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy was brought into the attack early, delivering in his first over of the spell. He dismissed both openers, with Ben Duckett edging one behind in an attempt at a leg glance on a delivery going down the leg. And Zak Crawley edged the fourth stump delivery to the keeper.

Shubman Gill Turns Up the Heat With a Sledge

England were suddenly reeling at 44/2 after 14 overs. However, Joe Root and Ollie Pope steadied the ship for the hosts, showing immense grit and determination against disciplined bowling. Both batters appeared to play more conservatively, very unlike their recent “bazball” approach in red-ball cricket.

Indian bowlers conceded just 15 runs in 10 overs post-lunch, building pressure on the English batters, and Shubman Gill turned up the heat to support the bowlers’ stupendous effort. In an attempt to tempt English batters, the 25-year-old took a verbal jibe. He sarcastically welcomed the hosts to “boring Test cricket.” The Indian skipper’s comment was recorded on the stump mic, and it quickly caught the attention of social media users.

#ShubmanGill, with the most sarcastic sledge of the season kyunki ye seekhne nahi, sikhane aaye hain 😎



“Welcome to Boring Test Cricket.” 🫢💭



The drama unfolded Post-lunch, during spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s over when Pope left a ball which was there to be hit. Gill fielded the ball and walked towards the pitch, just to ensure that his words reached both batters. He then slegded them saying, “No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring Test cricket boys.”

Change in England’s Batting Approach

England have been playing ultra-aggressive cricket since the leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took over England’s reins in Test cricket. They have played some unprecedented cricket and have chased down some notable targets.

Before the Lord’s Test, England’s run rate across four innings was above four runs per over. In their Headingley Test triumph, the Ben Stokes-led side scored runs at a rate of 4.61 and 4.54 in two innings. Even in the second Test at Edgbaston, where they were outplayed by India, they recorded hefty run rates of 4.54 and 3.97.

However, the conservative approach at the Home of Cricket displays a subtle shift. Coming from a historic loss in the Edgbaston Test, the hosts have been batting more cautiously and not taking many risks. Notably, cricket experts believed that this is the best time to bat at Lord’s with the sun shining bright here in London.

