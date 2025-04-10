Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar entered the top 3 of all-time highest wicket takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after taking two scalps during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight.

Bhuvi got the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel and in the process went past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to break into the Top 3. The RCB pacer currently has 186 wickets to his tally while Ashwin has 185. Bhuvneshwar also has another over left in the match and he can increase the difference further tonight.

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 206 scalps while Piyush Chawla stands second on the list with 192 wickets.

Delhi Capitals struggle after restricting RCB to par score

Speaking about the RCB vs DC match, Delhi Capitals are currently struggling in their run-chase despite restricting RCB to a par total of 163 for 7 in 20 overs. The explosive top order of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel all departed for single-digit scores.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard read 67 for 4 in 10.2 overs with KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs currently batting in the middle.

DC are the only unbeaten team so far in the tournament and they will need to get a partnership going if they fancy of maintaining the streak.

Earlier, Phil Salt (37 off 17) and Virat Kohli (22 off 14) got RCB off to a flying start but the middle order failed to build on the start. A late flourish from Tim David (37 off 20) ensured RCB posted a competitive score.

