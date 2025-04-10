News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar entered the top 3 of all-time highest wicket takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after taking two scalps during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight.

Bhuvi got the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel and in the process went past Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to break into the Top 3. The RCB pacer currently has 186 wickets to his tally while Ashwin has 185. Bhuvneshwar also has another over left in the match and he can increase the difference further tonight.

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the charts with 206 scalps while Piyush Chawla stands second on the list with 192 wickets.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals struggle after restricting RCB to par score

Speaking about the RCB vs DC match, Delhi Capitals are currently struggling in their run-chase despite restricting RCB to a par total of 163 for 7 in 20 overs. The explosive top order of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel all departed for single-digit scores.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard read 67 for 4 in 10.2 overs with KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs currently batting in the middle.

DC are the only unbeaten team so far in the tournament and they will need to get a partnership going if they fancy of maintaining the streak.

Earlier, Phil Salt (37 off 17) and Virat Kohli (22 off 14) got RCB off to a flying start but the middle order failed to build on the start. A late flourish from Tim David (37 off 20) ensured RCB posted a competitive score.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL 2025
Ravichandran Ashwin
RCB

Related posts

‘Will Not Happen With Dhoni…’ – Why CSK Could Turn Their IPL 2025 Season Around With MS Dhoni At Helm

MS Dhoni took over as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.
11:40 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals win RCB vs DC IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Set Unique Record With Six-Wicket Win Over RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Thursday.
11:29 pm
Vishnu PN
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

He was acquired by MI as an injury replacement.
11:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB points table position RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify

RCB Points Table Position After Delhi Capitals Loss: IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Race Intensifies

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.