[WATCH] Phil Salt Slips, Gifts Wicket After Mixup With Virat Kohli During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt ended up gifting his wicket after making an explosive start against the Delhi Capitlas (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) tonight.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the fourth over. Salt punched an Axar Patel delivery towards extra cover and set off for the single and Kohli responded too before denying the run.

Salt had to turn back but he slipped and ended up gifting his wicket as DC got their much-needed first breakthrough.

– Ran out SKY in ODI WC

– Ran out Pant in IND vs NZ 2nd test

– Got run out himself in IND vs NZ 3rd test while almost running out Gill

– Ran out Jaiswal in BGT



Now ran out Phil Salt when he was all guns blazing 👏#ViratKohli #RCBvDCpic.twitter.com/xbyI0muvYw — Prateek (@prateek_295) April 10, 2025

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli gave RCB a fiery start

Speaking about the RCB vs DC match, the home side got off to a flying start after Phil Salt and Virat Kohli started attacking from the word go.

However, the unfortunate run out gave DC their first inroad as the England wicketkeeper-batter departed after making a quickfire 37 off 17.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard reads 64 for 1 in 5 overs with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal currently batting in the middle.

The Capitals are still unbeaten in the tournament and are the only team so far. If they have to restrict RCB to a par total, the Axar Patel-led side will need to find quick wickets and not let a partnership build in the middle.

DC are currently placed second in the points table with six points from three games while RCB are placed third with six points from four games.

