Faf du Plessis Replaces Former CSK Player in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash vs RCB

Former South Africa star Faf du Plessis will be making a return to the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI for the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) tonight. Notably, the Proteas was absent from DC’s previous match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 due to illness.

The news of his return was confirmed by DC captain Axar Patel during the coin toss. Du Plessis will be replacing former CSK man Sameer Rizvi in the lineup.

Axar said, “Faf is fit, he’s in and (Sameer Rizvi) Rizzie is out. We’ve decided on our order and KL will bat in the middle-order.”

Playing XI And Impact Players For RCB vs DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Subs: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira

