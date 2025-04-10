‘Not Bothered By The Trolling’: CSK Star Hits Back At Criticism Amidst Poor Stats In IPL 2025

He has scalped five wickets in as many games so far.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at the trolls in a recent video on his YouTube channel. The spinner made it clear that he is not being affected by the harsh social media trolls. Instead, he spoke about the benefits of constructive criticism. But he also stated that there are some people whose words are as terrifying as “venom.”

“Generally, nobody likes losing. Honestly, I am not bothered by the trolling. You are saying ‘don’t troll’ and all that, I don’t bother about that. If people are talking about you, pointing out your flaws, it can come from a position of meaning well. We can take it as constructive criticism. But, a few people, when they go after you, it is just venom,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin On Constructive Criticism From CSK Fans

While the former India player slammed the trolls, he also supported the Chennai fans for their constructive criticism. It’s easy for the 38-year-old to identify the difference between the two. He also gave examples of his parents to explain the love from the fans.

“I can easily figure out what’s constructive criticism and what’s venom. I don’t worry about that. It’s always about being better than today. I don’t worry about that too much. It’s coming from a position of love when people are genuinely talking about you, ranting about your performances. My father still reprimands me if I get out. My parents scold me. As far as criticism is coming from a place of love, it’s absolutely fine,” added the CSK player.

Ashwin joined his former franchise CSK after his release from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2025 auction. The Super Kings added him to their squad by spending a huge amount of INR 9.75 crore. Previously, he represented his home team CSK for eight years since the IPL’s inauguration in 2008.

Notably, the five-time IPL champions have struggled to find their rhythm in this ongoing edition. They lost four on the trot after winning their IPL 2025 opener against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. The Men in Yellow will go head-to-head against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk tomorrow. Former captain MS Dhoni will lead the team for the remaining games as Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out due to an elbow fracture.

