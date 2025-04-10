News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'Not Bothered by the Trolling': CSK Star Ashwin Hits Back at Criticism Amidst Poor Stats in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

‘Not Bothered By The Trolling’: CSK Star Hits Back At Criticism Amidst Poor Stats In IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has scalped five wickets in as many games so far.

'Not Bothered by the Trolling': CSK Star Ashwin Hits Back at Criticism Amidst Poor Stats in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at the trolls in a recent video on his YouTube channel. The spinner made it clear that he is not being affected by the harsh social media trolls. Instead, he spoke about the benefits of constructive criticism. But he also stated that there are some people whose words are as terrifying as “venom.”

“Generally, nobody likes losing. Honestly, I am not bothered by the trolling. You are saying ‘don’t troll’ and all that, I don’t bother about that. If people are talking about you, pointing out your flaws, it can come from a position of meaning well. We can take it as constructive criticism. But, a few people, when they go after you, it is just venom,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin On Constructive Criticism From CSK Fans

While the former India player slammed the trolls, he also supported the Chennai fans for their constructive criticism. It’s easy for the 38-year-old to identify the difference between the two. He also gave examples of his parents to explain the love from the fans.

“I can easily figure out what’s constructive criticism and what’s venom. I don’t worry about that. It’s always about being better than today. I don’t worry about that too much. It’s coming from a position of love when people are genuinely talking about you, ranting about your performances. My father still reprimands me if I get out. My parents scold me. As far as criticism is coming from a place of love, it’s absolutely fine,” added the CSK player.

ALSO READ:

Ashwin joined his former franchise CSK after his release from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2025 auction. The Super Kings added him to their squad by spending a huge amount of INR 9.75 crore. Previously, he represented his home team CSK for eight years since the IPL’s inauguration in 2008.

Notably, the five-time IPL champions have struggled to find their rhythm in this ongoing edition. They lost four on the trot after winning their IPL 2025 opener against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. The Men in Yellow will go head-to-head against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk tomorrow. Former captain MS Dhoni will lead the team for the remaining games as Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out due to an elbow fracture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Ravichandran Ashwin

Related posts

Faf du Plessis Replaces Former CSK Player in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash vs RCB

Faf du Plessis Replaces Former CSK Player in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash vs RCB

The news of his return was confirmed by DC captain Axar Patel during the coin toss
7:32 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CONFIRMED: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Elbow Fracture, MS Dhoni To Take Over CSK Captaincy

CONFIRMED: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Elbow Fracture, MS Dhoni To Take Over CSK Captaincy

The news was confirmed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming.
6:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Justin Langer Reveals Challenge Thrown By Sanjiv Goenka That Prompted Him to Take LSG Coaching Role for IPL 2025

Justin Langer Reveals Challenge Thrown By Sanjiv Goenka That Prompted Him to Take LSG Coaching Role for IPL 2025

6:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ambati Rayudu MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK

‘I Will Always Be a Thala Fan’: Ambati Rayudu Reiterates Support for CSK’s MS Dhoni Amid Criticism

Ambati Rayudu has once again backed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni amid the former facing criticism over his comments.
5:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Only Indian in Rare IPL List After Blistering Start to IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Only Indian in Rare IPL List After Blistering Start to IPL 2025

He made 82 off 53 against RR last night.
5:33 pm
Disha Asrani
Former India Player Questions Rajasthan Royals Auction Strategy After Their Poor Start in IPL 2025

Former India Player Questions Rajasthan Royals Auction Strategy After Their Poor Start in IPL 2025

They are placed at the seventh spot after five games.
4:57 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.