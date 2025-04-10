CONFIRMED: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Elbow Fracture, MS Dhoni To Take Over CSK Captaincy

The news was confirmed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

In a bombshell development, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to an elbow fracture.

In his absence, former skipper MS Dhoni will once again take over the captaincy reins.

The news was confirmed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming during the pre-match conference on the eve of their match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow (April 11).

Fleming said, “As far as replacements go we have few options in the squad. We haven’t zeroed in on anyone. Dhoni was ready to take over. He understood where it was coming from.”

🗣 #CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming announces MS Dhoni's return to captaincy as Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of #TATAIPL 2025 due to an injury. pic.twitter.com/Far8uAleam — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2025

For the unversed, Gaikwad had copped a blow on his right forearm earlier this season during Super Kings’ defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

MS Dhoni played his final match as captain of the CSK during the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. In a thrilling finish, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a four and a six off the last two deliveries, securing CSK’s fifth IPL title. Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, the wicketkeeper-batter stepped down from the helm and passed over the responsibility to the young Gaikwad.

However, under Gaikwad, the five-time champions narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot. This season too CSK didn’t have the best of starts, currently languishing at the ninth place with just one win from five games.

Now with Dhoni, who had captained the franchise in 235 matches and led the team to all their trophies, back at the helm, CSK will be optimistic of scripting a turnaround in their fortunes in IPL 2025.

