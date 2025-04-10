Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

He was acquired by MI as an injury replacement.

Mumbai Indians (MI) replacement signing Corbin Bosch has been handed a fine and one-year ban by the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This is because Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi for the PSL 2025 season but he opted out after getting picked by the IPL heavyweights as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams.

For the unversed, Corbin Bosch shares a Mumbai connection apart from Mumbai Indians as he plays for their SA20 franchise – MI Cape Town. MI Cape Town clinched the title in the league’s third season earlier this year, with Bosch contributing 11 wickets, placing him 10th among the top wicket-takers.

On the other hand, he is yet to make his official IPL 2025 debut but has already made an impact as a substitute fielder by taking a crucial catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 signing Corbin Bosch issues apology to Peshawar Zalmi fans

Corbin Bosch and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have now released a joint statement in which the player apologised for his decision to pull out of the country’s premier T20 tournament.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.