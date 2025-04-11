‘Knew He Would Become a Superstar’: Former India Player Applauds Delhi Capitals Batter For Revamping His Game in IPL 2025

The duo previously shared the dugout at Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has praised Delhi Capitals’ (DC) KL Rahul for changing his batting approach in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 46-year-old stated that he was always a good player. He opined that winning the match is more important than playing with a high strike rate. Rahul is producing match-winning performances for his team in this edition, which he used to leave unfinished previously.

“KL Rahul was never a bad player. He used to confuse himself by saying that the strike rate in IPL doesn’t matter. I know strike rate is not important in every match, but winning the match is. He used to leave his franchises in between without taking them to victories. He was not completing his job in the past. But now he is winning matches,” said Sehwag (via Crictoday).

Rahul was awarded consecutive Player of the Match awards after his heroics against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He played two match-winning knocks of 77 (51) and 93* (53) in Chepauk and Chinnaswamy, respectively.

Sehwag On KL Rahul In IPL 2018

The former Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) player, Sehwag, was the mentor of the team from 2016 to 2018. They acquired the Bangalore boy in the 2018 player auction for INR 11 crore. The senior cricketer revealed that he advised Rahul to play freely in the middle order. He also predicted Rahul to be a “superstar” at that time.

“When he was with Punjab Kings during my association with the franchise, I told him to express himself in the middle. We gave him complete freedom without putting any kind of pressure. I knew he would become a superstar,” he added.

Rahul, the Orange Cap winner of IPL 2020, has won the most player of the match awards (15) since 2018. He also has the best average of 46.36 among the 10 highest run-getters in IPL history.

With their latest win over RCB, DC has won all four of their matches so far in the IPL 2025. The team led by Axar Patel will go head-to-head with the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 13.

