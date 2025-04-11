‘Makes No Sense’: Former Australia Player Criticises Tim David Batting Position Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He scored 37 in 20 balls amidst the batting collapse.

The former Australian batter Aaron Finch has taken a dig at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management for sending Tim David twice at No.8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He stated that the move doesn’t make sense to him and urged the team to play him up in the order.

“Can anyone please explain why Tim David has batted at number 8 twice in the IPL this season? Makes absolutely no sense to me…give your most destructive players more time!”.

Notably, the batter scored 37 at a strike rate of 185 after a batting collapse of RCB. The team scored 61 under four overs against Delhi Capitals (DC), before the unfortunate run-out of Phil Salt. Since then, no other pair was able to make a partnership as RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

A Rescue Act From Tim David

After scoring 53 in just three overs, RCB was all set to put up a 200-plus score at the Chinnaswamy Stadium last night. However, the dismissal of Salt changed the momentum of the game. Their star-studded batting lineup, including Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma, failed to accelerate in front of the DC bowlers. Coming in at No.8, David’s 20-ball-37 powered RCB to a formidable total of 163.

However, the late rescue knock from the Australian batter went in vain. Bengaluru’s own KL Rahul notched up a smashing 93 not-out in 53 balls to secure a six-wicket victory over his former franchise.

Previously, David was sent at the same spot against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. He walked in during the 20th over and faced just one ball. Interestingly, he is yet to be dismissed in this tournament so far. The 29-year-old scored 22* and 32* in RCB’s previous fixtures facing Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, respectively. He did not get a chance to bat in the IPL 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB has lost both of their home matches so far in the IPL 2025. In contrast, they have managed to win all three of their away games. The team will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 13.

