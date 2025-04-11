RCB Take Note of KL Rahul’s ‘It’s My Home’ Celebration, Fans Seek Revenge in Delhi From Virat Kohli

KL Rahul was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.
While KL Rahul played a fantastic knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night, his celebration after hitting the winning shot fetched more traction. He gestured to circle the ground, then thud his bat on the surface aggressively before exclaiming, “It’s my fu**ing ground”.
The celebration went viral immediately and has been a talking point since last night, for KL is not generally as aggressive as in this game. He was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.
Following the game’s conclusion, Tim David imitated the same celebration while standing with Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Clearly, he was impressed with Rahul’s unique way of celebrating the win, like everyone else across social media platforms.
While RCB lost the game, the fans chanted Rahul’s name loudly; he is the home boy and played a fabulous innings under pressure. He couldn’t have chosen a better ground to play that knock and cap it off with that celebration.
After KL Rahul’s celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fans expect Virat Kohli to take revenge by playing a similar kind of knock and giving a celebration with the same aggressiveness. RCB will face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (April 27).
Several users on social media reminded everyone that Kohli is the local boy in Delhi and has played ample cricket at this venue; he can do something similar in his own style. One thing is certain after this game: Kohli will be pumped after seeing Rahul’s celebration and hope to even things when these two teams meet again later in the season.
He is known for giving everything back directed at him and his team, so there will be extra incentive to perform in the next fixture between these two sides. Kohli and RCB fans have warned DC fans to remain cautious and expect the legendary batter to show his ruthless side.
Whatever happens in the next showdown, this knock from KL Rahul was a statement. It’s a statement that he is back and ready to own the T20 format again with a refurbished approach.
