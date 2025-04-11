RCB Take Note of KL Rahul’s ‘It’s My Home’ Celebration, Fans Seek Revenge in Delhi From Virat Kohli

KL Rahul was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.

While KL Rahul played a fantastic knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night, his celebration after hitting the winning shot fetched more traction. He gestured to circle the ground, then thud his bat on the surface aggressively before exclaiming, “It’s my fu**ing ground”.

The celebration went viral immediately and has been a talking point since last night, for KL is not generally as aggressive as in this game. He was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.

Following the game’s conclusion, Tim David imitated the same celebration while standing with Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Clearly, he was impressed with Rahul’s unique way of celebrating the win, like everyone else across social media platforms.

Even Tim David was talking about KL Rahul's cold celebration 🥶🔥#KLRahul #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/yMALJqTXnf — Nitesh Sharma (@im_nitesh26) April 10, 2025

While RCB lost the game, the fans chanted Rahul’s name loudly; he is the home boy and played a fabulous innings under pressure. He couldn’t have chosen a better ground to play that knock and cap it off with that celebration.

RCB Fans Seek Revenge in Delhi From Virat Kohli

After KL Rahul’s celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fans expect Virat Kohli to take revenge by playing a similar kind of knock and giving a celebration with the same aggressiveness. RCB will face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (April 27).

Several users on social media reminded everyone that Kohli is the local boy in Delhi and has played ample cricket at this venue; he can do something similar in his own style. One thing is certain after this game: Kohli will be pumped after seeing Rahul’s celebration and hope to even things when these two teams meet again later in the season.

He is known for giving everything back directed at him and his team, so there will be extra incentive to perform in the next fixture between these two sides. Kohli and RCB fans have warned DC fans to remain cautious and expect the legendary batter to show his ruthless side.

Here are some reactions:

March 27 DC vs RCB Virat marks his territory

Watch out KL Rahul

If Chinnaswamy is your fucking ground

Delhi is KING Virat Kohli territory

Get ready to take it back 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — 🦇 (@BAN___KAI) April 10, 2025

Now waiting for DC vs RCB and i am 100% sure Virat Kohli will do the same celebration in delhi like KL Rahul



It would be absolute cinema pic.twitter.com/sxOIAVf5pV — Yash (@yasshh19) April 10, 2025

I love KL and I will always root for him but I am not pleased with this. Kohli has to recreate this on 27th idc how he does it pic.twitter.com/COYTfcC0A9 — A (@_shortarmjab_) April 10, 2025

Manifesting kohli to recreate the same gesture what rahul did… in his home ground on 27 april against delhi capitals

Seated for this….🔥🔥#RCBvsDC #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/CJG8XCRghK — Bhuvan (@BhuvanRNCKXS) April 10, 2025

The way KL Rahul celebrated after winning against RCB imagine Kohli doing same in Delhi 💀.#RCBvsDC — Ꭺᴀᴅᴀʀsʜ (@Aadarsh2409) April 10, 2025

Jaise Bangalore KL Rahul ka hai waise Delhi v to Kohli ka hai🤓,

I am seated for the 2nd leg at Delhi🔥🔥 kuchh to hone wala h😂😂 — CowCorner (@gullycricketarr) April 11, 2025

Kl Rahul's celebration wasn't pleasing at all , Kohli got a job to do in Delhi . — RISH18 (@HINDURISH18) April 10, 2025

Yes lovely innings by Rahul but don't forget Kohli is from Delhi as well and he'll be there on 27th April . Big game — Prabha Sharma (@cricrae) April 11, 2025

Virat Kohli doing this and saying "mera ground hai ye" at his actual home ground in Delhi which is IPL home ground of KL Rahul will be a peak cinema 🥵pic.twitter.com/wrKvHnWZGo — Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) April 11, 2025

Shots fired at Kohli. It's highly likely that Kohli will respond back in his usual king's style in his home ground Delhi. Nevertheless a gutsy stuff from KL Rahul.



IPL is IPLing now. — Ram (@RM_Says) April 11, 2025

Whatever happens in the next showdown, this knock from KL Rahul was a statement. It’s a statement that he is back and ready to own the T20 format again with a refurbished approach.

