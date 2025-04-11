News
After KL Rahul's celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fans expect Virat Kohli to take revenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

RCB Take Note of KL Rahul's 'It's My Home' Celebration, Fans Seek Revenge in Delhi From Virat Kohli

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

KL Rahul was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.

After KL Rahul’s celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fans expect Virat Kohli to take revenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

While KL Rahul played a fantastic knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night, his celebration after hitting the winning shot fetched more traction. He gestured to circle the ground, then thud his bat on the surface aggressively before exclaiming, “It’s my fu**ing ground”.

The celebration went viral immediately and has been a talking point since last night, for KL is not generally as aggressive as in this game. He was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.

Following the game’s conclusion, Tim David imitated the same celebration while standing with Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Clearly, he was impressed with Rahul’s unique way of celebrating the win, like everyone else across social media platforms.

While RCB lost the game, the fans chanted Rahul’s name loudly; he is the home boy and played a fabulous innings under pressure. He couldn’t have chosen a better ground to play that knock and cap it off with that celebration.

RCB Fans Seek Revenge in Delhi From Virat Kohli

After KL Rahul’s celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fans expect Virat Kohli to take revenge by playing a similar kind of knock and giving a celebration with the same aggressiveness. RCB will face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (April 27).

ALSO READ:

Several users on social media reminded everyone that Kohli is the local boy in Delhi and has played ample cricket at this venue; he can do something similar in his own style. One thing is certain after this game: Kohli will be pumped after seeing Rahul’s celebration and hope to even things when these two teams meet again later in the season.

He is known for giving everything back directed at him and his team, so there will be extra incentive to perform in the next fixture between these two sides. Kohli and RCB fans have warned DC fans to remain cautious and expect the legendary batter to show his ruthless side.

Here are some reactions:

Whatever happens in the next showdown, this knock from KL Rahul was a statement. It’s a statement that he is back and ready to own the T20 format again with a refurbished approach.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KL Rahul
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David
Virat Kohli

KL Rahul's Exact Words In Anger After Smashing RCB at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025

REVEALED: KL Rahul’s Exact Words In Anger After Smashing RCB at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025

KL Rahul played a great knock of 93 not out from 53 balls.
9:15 am
Sagar Paul
Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

He marked his territory with the bat, implying that the Chinnaswamy is his den.
11:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Will Not Happen With Dhoni…’ – Why CSK Could Turn Their IPL 2025 Season Around With MS Dhoni At Helm

MS Dhoni took over as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.
11:40 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals win RCB vs DC IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Set Unique Record With Six-Wicket Win Over RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Thursday.
12:07 am
Vishnu PN
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer

RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
