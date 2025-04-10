Delhi Capitals Set Unique Record With Six-Wicket Win Over RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) set a unique record following their six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 tournament on Thursday.

The win meant that Delhi Capitals won their first four matches of an IPL season for the very first time. Prior to the match against RCB, the Axar Patel-led side had beaten Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this is their second loss in three matches. They have lost both of their matches at home.

More to follow…