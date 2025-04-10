News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Delhi Capitals win RCB vs DC IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Delhi Capitals Set Unique Record With Six-Wicket Win Over RCB in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals win RCB vs DC IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) set a unique record following their six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 tournament on Thursday.

The win meant that Delhi Capitals won their first four matches of an IPL season for the very first time. Prior to the match against RCB, the Axar Patel-led side had beaten Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this is their second loss in three matches. They have lost both of their matches at home.

More to follow…

Cricket
Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
RCB vs DC

Related posts

‘Will Not Happen With Dhoni…’ – Why CSK Could Turn Their IPL 2025 Season Around With MS Dhoni At Helm

MS Dhoni took over as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.
11:40 pm
Vishnu PN
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

He was acquired by MI as an injury replacement.
11:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB points table position RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify

RCB Points Table Position After Delhi Capitals Loss: IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Race Intensifies

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enters Top 3 of Most Wickets in IPL List, Beats CSK Veteran During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.