KL Rahul's Exact Words In Anger After Smashing RCB at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025
Last updated: April 11, 2025

REVEALED: KL Rahul’s Exact Words In Anger After Smashing RCB at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KL Rahul played a great knock of 93 not out from 53 balls.

KL Rahul's Exact Words In Anger After Smashing RCB at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025

KL Rahul played a brilliant innings for Delhi Capitals (DC) as they stayed unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

DC chose to bowl first and did a good job by stopping RCB at 163 for seven in 20 overs. Phil Salt gave RCB a fast start by scoring 37 runs from 17 balls. While chasing, DC lost a few quick wickets and were under pressure, but KL Rahul played a great knock of 93 not out from 53 balls and helped his team win the game in just 17.5 overs.

After hitting the winning shot, Rahul thumped his chest in celebration, showing how much it meant to him and his strong connection with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a ground he knows very well.

Knows the Ground Better Than Anyone

During the presentation ceremony, after receiving the Player of the Match award, KL Rahul said that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is his home ground and he knows it better than anyone else.

“This is my ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else. Enjoyed playing here,” KL Rahul said this during presentation.

ALSO READ:

Wicketkeeping Helped Rahul Read the Game Better

KL Rahul said that he was clear about the kind of shots he wanted to play. His plan was to start well, play attacking cricket in the beginning, and then adjust his game based on the situation. He mentioned that when going for big shots, he already had an idea of the areas he wanted to target. Being a wicketkeeper also helped him understand how other batters were getting out and where the bowlers were focusing, which gave him useful insights while batting. He also admitted that he was a bit lucky because a catch was dropped during his innings.

“I knew what my shots are. Just wanted to get off to a good start, be aggressive initially and assess it from there. If I was trying to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target. Wicketkeeping gave me a feeler for how the other batters played and where they were dismissed. Got lucky with the dropped catch,” he added.

KL Rahul has been in excellent form in IPL 2025, scoring 185 runs in three matches so far.

