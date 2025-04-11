News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Complains about Home Pitch in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

After KKR, CSK, And LSG, RCB Batting Coach Complains About Home Pitch In IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

RCB have lost both of their home matches so far.

RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Complains about Home Pitch in IPL 2025

After their six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik has expressed his displeasure regarding the wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He revealed that they wanted pitches that would support their strong batting lineup. But in both the home games, against Gujarat Titans and DC, batters struggled to play.

“In the first two games, we have asked for good pitches. But it’s turned out in this way where it’s been challenging to bat on. So, we try to do the best with whatever we get,” he said in the post-match press conference.

The former RCB player also stated that they will discuss with the pitch curator. Both home matches were pretty challenging for the hosts. But they trust him to produce better tracks from the next game onwards.

“We will have a chat with him (the curator). We trust him to do his job. So, this isn’t a pitch that’s helping the batters too much. It’s a challenging pitch. So that has been the case so far in both the games that we have played,” Karthik added.

ALSO READ:

RCB Joins The Club Of Pitch Controversies

Previously, three franchises – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complained about their home ground wickets this season. It started after the IPL 2025 opener when the skipper of the losing side, Ajinkya Rahane, raised questions to the pitch curator of the Eden Gardens. They have lost two out of their three home matches so far. Former New Zealand player Simon Doull even advised the team to move away.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also made a similar statement after their back-to-back home defeats facing RCB and DC. He stressed that the spinners are not getting much help from the Chepauk wicket like earlier.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan also took a dig at the Ekana Stadium curator after their eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings.

“You’ve seen the curator is not really thinking that it’s a home game. I think maybe it looked like it was Punjab’s curator out here”, he said in the press meet.

Notably, RCB have won all away matches so far in the IPL 2025. They will square off against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 13.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2025
RCB
RCB vs DC
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Related posts

yashasvi jaiswal jos buttler rr vs gt ipl 2025

‘Fans May Feel Disappointed, But..’ : Rahul Dravid Defends Rajasthan Royals’ Auction Strategy For IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals had to release players such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler ahead of IPL 2025 auction
5:39 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former Australia Player Aaron Finch Criticises Tim David Batting Position RCB vs DC IPL 2025

‘Makes No Sense’: Former Australia Player Criticises Tim David Batting Position Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He scored 37 in 20 balls amidst the batting collapse.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK vs KKR Team Director Reveals Unheard of 'Selfless' Tale of Gautam Gambhir Debabrata Das

KKR Team Director Reveals Unheard of ‘Selfless’ Tale of Gautam Gambhir

The team won two of their three titles under GG's captaincy.
3:02 pm
Sreejita Sen
From 61/0 in 3.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slipped to 125/7 in 17.1 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night.

RCB Didn’t Heed to Phil Salt’s Advice, Pays the Price Against DC at Home in IPL 2025

From 61/0 in 3.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slipped to 125/7 in 17.1 overs.
1:47 pm
Darpan Jain
CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

CSK vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last game.
1:37 pm
Sagar Paul
CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The Chennai Super Kings might be on a losing streak, but they are formidable at home, so they should win.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

11:05 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.