After KKR, CSK, And LSG, RCB Batting Coach Complains About Home Pitch In IPL 2025

RCB have lost both of their home matches so far.

After their six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik has expressed his displeasure regarding the wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He revealed that they wanted pitches that would support their strong batting lineup. But in both the home games, against Gujarat Titans and DC, batters struggled to play.

“In the first two games, we have asked for good pitches. But it’s turned out in this way where it’s been challenging to bat on. So, we try to do the best with whatever we get,” he said in the post-match press conference.

The former RCB player also stated that they will discuss with the pitch curator. Both home matches were pretty challenging for the hosts. But they trust him to produce better tracks from the next game onwards.

“We will have a chat with him (the curator). We trust him to do his job. So, this isn’t a pitch that’s helping the batters too much. It’s a challenging pitch. So that has been the case so far in both the games that we have played,” Karthik added.

RCB Joins The Club Of Pitch Controversies

Previously, three franchises – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) complained about their home ground wickets this season. It started after the IPL 2025 opener when the skipper of the losing side, Ajinkya Rahane, raised questions to the pitch curator of the Eden Gardens. They have lost two out of their three home matches so far. Former New Zealand player Simon Doull even advised the team to move away.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming also made a similar statement after their back-to-back home defeats facing RCB and DC. He stressed that the spinners are not getting much help from the Chepauk wicket like earlier.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan also took a dig at the Ekana Stadium curator after their eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings.

“You’ve seen the curator is not really thinking that it’s a home game. I think maybe it looked like it was Punjab’s curator out here”, he said in the press meet.

Notably, RCB have won all away matches so far in the IPL 2025. They will square off against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 13.

