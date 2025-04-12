Bangladesh Star Who Skipped National Duty to Play in PSL 2025 Gets Ruled Out With Injury

He had received NOC from the board.

Bangladesh star batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) 2025. The player took to his Facebook account to inform the fans about his injury. The 30-year-old revealed that he has suffered a hairline fracture on his finger during a practice session. He needs at least two weeks for recovery.

Das is going back to Bangladesh and seeks the love and prayers from the fans for a quick comeback. He also wished luck to his PSL franchise, Karachi Kings.

“Hope you all are well. I was truly excited to play in the PSL for Karachi Kings, but the Almighty had other plans. During a practice session, I picked up a finger injury. Scans revealed a hairline fracture, and recovery will take at least 2 weeks. So sadly, my PSL mission is over before it even began. I’m flying back to Bangladesh and seeking your prayers & love for a quick recovery. Wishing the very best of luck to my team Karachi Kings,” he wrote.

The 10th edition of the PSL started off last night. The defending champions Islamabad United claimed an eight-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi tonight.

ALSO READ:

Litton Das Skipped National Duty To Play PSL 2025

Previously, the former Bangladesh skipper prioritised franchise cricket over international series. He chose to miss the Tests against Zimbabwe to participate in the PSL 2025. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) permitted Das to do so. A No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) was handed to the wicketkeeper-batter for the entire PSL 2025 season.

Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The first match will be played in Sylhet from April 20. The second game will kick off in Chattogram on May 2.

Alongside Das, several other players were given NOCs by the BCB to participate in the PSL 2025. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was granted for the entire PSL 2025, while pacer Nahid Rana received a partial NOC. He will join his PSL 2025 team, Peshawar Zalmi, after the Test series in Bangladesh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.