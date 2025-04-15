‘Result Might Have Been Different’: Former India Player Criticises Rishabh Pant Captaincy During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

The hosts lost the match by five wickets.

The former India batter Aakash Chopra took a dig at the captaincy decisions made by Rishabh Pant during Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He felt that not letting Ravi Bishnoi complete his full quota of overs cost them the game.

“I felt Rishabh Pant made a mistake in captaincy. Ravi Bishnoi’s over should have been bowled. How will you do it if you don’t give him his full quota of overs? He was one guy who had taken two wickets and hardly given any runs in three overs, but you stopped him,” he accused.

Notably, the LSG spinner scalped two wickets in his three overs and conceded only 18 runs. He maintained an impressive economy of 6.00 when the pacers got hit for 13-14 runs per over. However, the LSG skipper left Bishoni’s overs unfinished to continue with pacer Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur. Based on his economical stats, Chopra opined that the spinner should have completed his quota of overs last night.

“If you had given him that over, the result of the match might have been different. I think he missed a trick. I don’t know how much dew was there on the ground. It’s been said that there was dew, but Ravi Bishnoi should have bowled one more over,” he stated.

Ravi Bishnoi on Decision by Rishabh Pant

Later, he 24-year-old revealed that he went to the middle a few times, hoping to get another over from his skipper. However, the newly appointed captain of LSG stuck with his plan to go with the pacers in the death-overs. The bowler didn’t complain about not getting to bowl another over. According to him, Pant decided to do what he felt was best for the team.

“I didn’t really talk [to Pant] about it, but I went to the wicket a couple of times and I think he had plans in place he wanted to execute. In such situations the captain is better placed and he keeps wicket too, so he understands things better. According to me, he took the decision he thought was better,” he told in the post-match press conference.

Notably, the pace duo of Avesh and Shardul conceded five boundaries and two over-boundaries in the last four overs of the chase. The CSK chased down the total of 166 with three balls remaining. MS Dhoni was awarded as the player of the match for his quickfire cameo of 26* in 11 balls.

This was Lucknow’s third loss in seven matches of the IPL 2025 so far. They are currently in fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table. They will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 19.

